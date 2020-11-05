V250 TG ARGB from Thermaltake, the complete test

V250 TG ARGB from Thermaltake

Author: Jérôme Gianoli In Boitiers 05/11/2020

The V250 TG ARGB from Thermaltake is a medium tower box that plays the equipment card.

It is aimed at gamers, RGB enthusiasts, and home improvement enthusiasts who want to highlight their configuration. We find a subdivided architecture, four 120 mm fans or an RGB hub. The room has room for imposing components, while the dress is made of tempered glass.

We put it to the test to see its performance in silence and cooling. Does this V250 TG ARGB for € 89.99 offer a solid base for mounting a PC? Is the service / price ratio some of the best on the market?

Verification test V250 TG ARGB 2020-11-05