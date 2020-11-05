Nanofiltration Membrane Market Latest Trends and Impacting Factors Applications From 2017 To CAGR $954.65 Million By 2025

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global nanofiltration membrane market garnered $643.22 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $954.65 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers an extensive analysis of key market dynamics, driving forces & opportunities, key segments, pricing, product portfolio, and competitive scenario.

Rise of the pharmaceutical sector, surge in pollution due to dumping of industrial waste, increase in usage in water and wastewater treatment plants, and utilization in fast food & beverages drive the growth of the global nanofiltration membrane market. However, lack of investments from emerging countries and stringent regulations related to filtration process validation hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in filtration technologies and usage of chemical-free water treatment methods present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The utilization of nanofiltration membrane in some of the food & beverages plants, water treatment plants, and pharmaceutical production facilities has reduced, as lockdown enforced factory owners to close their factories.

Investments in the development of innovative technologies would reduce as investors hold back plans of new investments in the wake of economic crisis.

Based on type, the polymeric segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the total revenue, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the inorganic segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025. The research also discusses the hybrid segment.

Based on application, the water & wastewater treatment segment contributed to the largest share in 2017, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its highest share during the forecast period. However, the chemical & petrochemical segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest market share, accounting for more than one-third of the total share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global nanofiltration membrane market analyzed in the study include Alfa Laval, Argonide Corporation, Applied Membranes, Inc., DowDuPont Inc., Danaher, Inopor, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Nitto Denko Corporation, Koch Membrane Systems, Inc., and Toray Industries, Inc.

