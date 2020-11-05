BusinessIndustries

Location-based Search and Advertising Market, Key Players- Xad, Verve, Groupon, Yoose, Shopkick,   Market Trends, Shares, Export- Import, Sales and Production forecasting form 2020-2027

Decisive Market Insights publishes detailed research report on Global Location-based Search and Advertising Market. The value and volume has been covered in this exhaustive report highlighting the key geographical areas, in the product and application areas, by detailed market segmentation.

Market Overview: Introduction

Decisive Market Insights publishes detailed research report on Global Location-based Search and Advertising Market. The value and volume has been covered in this exhaustive report highlighting the key geographical areas, in the product and application areas, by detailed market segmentation. The market is forecasted to grow at a computed annual growth rate of X.X% during the projected period of 2020 – 2027 and is estimated to take a steep rise from its earlier calculations of USD XXX.XX billion in 2019 to an anticipated value of USD XXX.XX billion by 2027. All the indicators that influence the market, like drivers, restrains and opportunities are covered in this report highlighting the market trends.

 

External and Internal Factors and Growth Margins

Emphasizing the micro and macro level areas, the report covers all the market influencing factors such as environmental conditions, technological advancement of the region, socio-political and cultural environment as well,have been included to give full insights of the market trends. Law agencies and associated bodies and the competitive market structures of the economy have been taken into consideration to understand the development. Competition is expected to be at higher level keeping in view of the market consolidation during the forecast period.

 

Market Segmentation: Type, Application and Geography

In line with the product and application areas the geographical market is categorized into four regions as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

These geographies have been further sub divided into

  • North America covers the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
  • Europe covers UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe.
  • Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Rest of Asia Pacific.
  • Rest of the World (RoW) covers South & Central America, Middle East and Africa.

 

Market by Geography

North America

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • South Africa

South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina

Main Segments and Players of the Market-

Market by Type
Assisted GPS (A-GPS), GPS, Enhanced GPS (E-GPS), Enhanced Observed Time Difference (E-OTD), Observed Time Difference (OTD), Cell ID, Wi-Fi, Others

Market by Application
Retail Outlets, Public Places, Airports, Hospitals, Others

Key Companies Operating in this Market

Foursquare, Thumbvista, Scanbuy, Xad, Verve, Groupon, Yoose, Shopkick

Table of Content

Segmentation and Scope of the Market

Market segments of the global market have been provided below to understand the bi-furcation of the market. The market segments help the reader to understand the market from all the aspects.

Key Points Included in the Report

  • Demand forecasts and demand between 2020 and 2027
  • The profile of the prominent market player along with its summary, corporate strategy, financials and recent developments
  • Top Players' Business Market Share Study
  • A 3600 industry summary
  • Study, insights, trend and prediction until 2027
  • Exclusive coverage: COVID -19 impacts
  • The market has been estimated from both demand and supply side

 

