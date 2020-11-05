Forsberg 2.0: Leipzig’s free spirit shines in new role

Leipzig (dpa) – One thing is already a tradition at RB Leipzig. Emil Forsberg is responsible for the really important goals.

The 2-1 winning goal against Paris Saint-Germain and the massively increased chances of advancing in the Champions League was the final chapter in the series. “It was an important victory for us, I am proud of the team. We played with courage, we were hungry. Now we want to win in Paris too. We always want to win, ”said the imposing Forsberg. A success in Paris would most likely be a preliminary decision in the fight for a place in the round of 16.

The high-end Swedish technician once again shone in his successful revenge for the previous season’s semi-final loss in his new suspended top role, which coach Julian Nagelsmann has prescribed him for a few weeks. First Forsberg was involved in creating the equalizer by Christopher Nkunku, then he put PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe under such pressure that he played the ball into the box with his hand. And Forsberg became the winner of the match with a penalty.

“Actually, I’m not a real striker. But the coach always gives me good advice, ”explained Forsberg. The playmaker who has been kicking Leipzig since January 2015 has often proven himself to be the man for the big goals. In May 2016, he shot RB against Karlsruher SC with a 1-0 lead and Leipziger with a 2-0 Bundesliga victory. A year later, he scored RB’s first Champions League goal against AS Monaco. Last year, Forsberg’s brace against Benfica Lisbon gave the club their first entry into the premier class round of 16.

But to secure his place in Leipzig’s bloated field in the long run, Forsberg had to reinvent himself. Or rather: Nagelsmann invented Emil Forsberg 2.0. In the new role of ‘false nine’, the Scandinavian free spirit is once again extremely important to the team. “Emil is on the road a lot, very swimming and difficult to grip,” praised Nagelsmann. “He kept a lot of balls in front, made mistakes and created a lot of danger. He’s just a good footballer. “

And above all, Forsberg has found a likeable partner in Dani Olmo. “It’s just good how the two play together. This constellation will surely occur a few more times this season, ”Nagelsmann said. With Forsberg as a central striker and dribbler Olmo at his side, Leipzig doesn’t have the danger of a header, but according to Nagelsmann, “other things are also needed”.

This was evident against weakened replacement PSG, where Forsberg and Olmo put the French defense under pressure again and again after a difficult initial phase. Thomas Tuchel was also impressed with the RB style of play – and started to make a big comparison. “There are teams like Ajax, Liverpool and Leipzig that play very physically and you just have to accept that. It’s hard to control a game against such a team, ”said the 47-year-old.

Despite increased pressure in the top class and talks about the impending extension of his contract, which will expire in the summer of 2021, Tuchel remains optimistic. “We still have every chance of winning the direct duel against Leipzig,” said the former BVB coach. For this, PSG is enough because of the away goal of a 1-0.