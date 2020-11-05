Xiaomi launches guaranteed buyback program for its smartphones in India

While preparing to announce the Mi 10T range on Brazilian soil, Xiaomi India this week announced a beneficial buyback program for users in the country. According to the company, the novelty is aimed at protecting consumers from the rapid devaluation of certain smartphones.

Therefore, Xiaomi India now guarantees the buyback of used mobile phones by paying up to 70% of the device’s value – in addition to the introductory price. This ensures that the consumer can always have a new cell phone. Muralikrishnan B, Director of Operations of Mi India, commented on the launch of the novelty:

We are excited to announce our latest Mi Smart Upgrade offer, which is a guaranteed buyback program from Mi India. We are confident that this plan will create more opportunities for tech enthusiasts to experience innovation through our latest smartphones and will also make the upgrade options more accessible, easier and more convenient for our users.

Xiaomi India points out that there are several exchange plans that vary from 3 to 15 months, with the minimum guaranteed amount in the redemption being 40% and the maximum reaching 70%:

Devices with less than 6 months are worth 70% of the introductory value Cell phones between 7 and 9 months enter a buyout worth 60% From 10 to 12 months Xiaomi always pays 50% of the introductory value From 13 to 15 months the value is reduced to 40%

As the new buyback program works as a kind of plan, it will be sold through the Xiaomi official store and other authorized retailers. So just make a minimum registration and pay an additional 399 rupees (~ R $ 30) to allow the Redmi Note 9 to enter the Mi Smart upgrade.