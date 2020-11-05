Sci-Tech

External SSD SE770G, 1 Gbit / s in RGB

ADATA announces a somewhat unusual external drive, the SE770G RGB. This SSD solution originally offers a housing equipped for RGB.

This SE770G is an external SSD drive. It is connected to a PC via a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C port to ensure sustained speeds. In this context, the manufacturer announces 1 GB / s for sequential reading compared to 800 MB / s for sequential writing.

In order to stand out from the competition, he equips himself with a unique dress. The housing offers RGB lighting. The set is relatively compact with dimensions of 99.5 x 57.5 mm, a thickness of 18 mm and a weight of less than 137 grams.

The range consists of two capacities with 512 GB and 1 TB. If the USB type C is suggested for its aspect of simple and fast connection, the USB type A is also possible. However, this versatility comes with a loss of performance for this type of connection.

All of this enables compatibility with different operating systems. We can quote Linux, MacOS, Android or Windows. It also supports game consoles to expand their memory.

The package includes a USB 3.2 Type-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A cable. In the press release no price is given, but a three-year guarantee is announced.

