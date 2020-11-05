Global Skilled Nursing Services Market Future Demand (COVID 19 Impact Analysis) & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2027 || SABER HEALTHCARE GROUP; Golden LivingCenters; Genesis HealthCare

Databridgemarketresearch.com announces the release of the report “Global Skilled Nursing Services Market” Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By 2027. The market data analysed and evaluated in the world class Skilled Nursing Services Market report makes to achieve the business goals and objectives in preset time frame. This market research report endows with productive ideas which in turn help to make the product more effective and striking in the competitive market. This report covers the specific study of the industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The Global Skilled Nursing Services Market research report takes into account key product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the industry by the key market players.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global skilled nursing services market are Strategic Healthcare Programs, L.L.C.; SABER HEALTHCARE GROUP; Golden LivingCenters; Genesis HealthCare; Sunrise Senior Living; Life Care Centers of America Corporate; Atria Senior Living, Inc.; Brookdale Senior Living Solutions; EXTENDICARE; Amedisys; HCR ManorCare; Benchmark Senior Living; AdventHealth; Northern Regional Hospital; Lake Regional Health System; Shannon Medical Center; American Senior Communities; Norman Regional Health System among others.

Global skilled nursing services market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness of the benefits associated with the adoption of skilled nursing services in providing better quality of health care.

Global skilled nursing services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Market Definition: Global Skilled Nursing Services Market

Skilled nursing services are the services provided by highly trained professional nurses to patients in relation to wound dressings, monitoring the status of patients’ disease, rehabilitation, feeding, bathing, hygiene maintenance and other significant services. These services are provided by a professional service provider having a high volume of workforce of skilled nurses. These services are provided to healthcare facilities, hospitals, clinics or even for home care.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of geriatric population globally is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing volume of population suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increased volume of patients suffering from a variety of chronic diseases which has been related to cause a rise of Alzheimer’s is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints

Large levels of costs associated with these services is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of preference and acceptance rate for these services is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Strategic Healthcare Programs, L.L.C. announced that they had enhanced their offerings with the introduction of “SHP for Skilled Nursing” software solution. SHP’s expertise in providing specialized solution for home, hospice and hospital facilities have been combined to provide high quality services for skilled nursing facilities. The software enables greater management capabilities and improvement of services

In November 2017, SABER HEALTHCARE GROUP announced that they had implemented their first telemedicine program developed in partnership with TeleCare Partners Group. This program will be deployed throughout their skilled nursing facilities helping patients attain physician care during all times from the comforts of their bed

