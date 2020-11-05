Pre-Engineered Buildings Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2019 – 2026

Global pre-engineered buildings market size was valued at $12.5 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $37.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, by structure, the single-story segment accrued the largest share in the global market. In addition, the expansion of commercial infrastructure sector throughout the globe especially in emerging nations such as Brazil, China, and India fuels the demand for pre-engineered buildings.

The manufacturers of pre-engineered buildings are focusing toward business expansion and new projects as a strategy to increase their pre-engineered buildings market shares. For instance, in April 2019, Metsa Group invested around US$2 billion in pre-engineering building to expand its bioproduct mill in Finland and Rauma. Similarly, in October 2019, Saudi Arabia based Zamil Steel, a PEB company expanded its Ranjangaon plant to increase their production capacity.

Download Sample PDF@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3178

Furthermore, the growth of the commercial and industrial sector, owing to increase in urbanization and population around the globe is projected to propel the demand for pre-engineered buildings in the coming years. Currently, by application, in 2018, the commercial segment have garnered significant market share, owing to expansion of infrastructure sector in the developing regions. For instance, in January 2019, India-based Pennar Engineered Building Systems Limited constructed 18-storey commercial building and 6-storey school building in India. In addition, the industrial segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. In terms of region, Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively contributed around 69.1% of share in the global pre-engineered buildings market in 2018. This is attributed to its cost-effectiveness, high durability, good strength, recyclability, and time saving benefits as compared to RCC building. However, the industrial segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to reduced construction cost by 40% and supportive government initiatives.

The key players profiled in the pre-engineered buildings market report include BlueScope Steel, Era Infra, Everest Industries, Interarch Building Products, Jindal Buildsys, Kirby Building Systems, Lloyd Insulations, PEB Steel Buildings, Tiger Steel Engineering, and Zamil Steel.

For Purchase Enquiry@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pre-engineered-building-market/purchase-options

Key Findings of the Study:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging pre-engineered buildings market trends and dynamics.

Depending on structure, the single-story segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 14.2% during the forecast period.

By application, the industrial segment led the pre-engineered buildings market in 2018.

LAMEA is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key market players within the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the pre-engineered buildings industry.

In-depth pre-engineered buildings market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

The global pre-engineered buildings market forecast analysis from 2019 to 2026 is included in the report.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Pre-Engineered Buildings Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3178?reqfor=covid

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research