The Vienna killer was still considered radical by caregivers

Vienna (dpa) – The Islamist assassin from Vienna has drawn the attention of his supervisor to Derad’s pre-crime deradicalization program because of his extreme piety. Derad co-founder Moussa Al-Hassan Diaw told the German news agency in Vienna.

However, there was no indication of an impending bloody act. As usual, an assessment report has been sent to the judicial authorities. Contrary to what the Interior Ministry pointed out, he was never considered de-radicalized.

Three days after the terrorist attack in a nightlife district of the Austrian capital, possible breakdowns by the security authorities are increasingly at the center of concerns. A 20-year-old ISIS supporter with a criminal record killed four people and injured more than 20 on Monday night before he himself died from police gunfire.

The Austrian Parliament will hold an extraordinary session on Thursday in which Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP), Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens), Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Minister of Justice Alma Zadič ( Greens) want to make statements.

The questions revolve around an attempted purchase of ammunition by the latest perpetrator in Slovakia, of which the Austrian police have been informed. In addition, the early release of the man who was supposed to serve a 22-month prison sentence after trying to leave the Daesh terrorist group in Syria has become a problem. Nehammer pointed out that the 20-year-old was extremely successful in cheating his superiors in the deradicalization program.

“There was no deception because our employee never said the man was de-radicalized,” said Derad co-founder Moussa Al-Hassan Diaw of dpa. The Justice Department said parole after two-thirds of the sentence was the only way to force the 20-year-old to participate in the deradicalization program for three years. If he had served his sentence in July, such a step would not have been possible.

Diaw reported that, according to his supervisor, the 20-year-old has changed and, despite being religious, has developed strong doubts about his own faith. “This self-doubt also very often leads to despair,” said Diaw. Some of those affected then prayed more intensely, while others took action or wanted to leave their lives. The supervisor recorded it in one of his last reports before the crime. “He noticed these things. What no one has noticed is that he plans to commit a bloody act in the coming days before the lockdown begins. “

The reports on the offender went to the judicial authority. The Austrian Office for the Protection of the Constitution has contact officers for them, Diaw said. The direct collaboration between the NGO and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the Fight against Terrorism (BVT) ended in 2018. “We still do not know why,” said Diaw. Nevertheless, Derad is in regular contact with the Vienna State Office for the Protection of the Constitution. An imminent danger or a very dangerous hiring would be reported to the authorities.

The Home Office has yet to expressly comment on whether intelligence agencies had the 20-year-old after his release in sight. Department chief Karl Nehammer confirmed on Wednesday that the last assassin had traveled to Slovakia with another man in July to purchase ammunition. According to an internal letter from the Slovak Ministry of the Interior available to the APA news agency, the authorities informed their colleagues in Vienna on July 23.

Austrian police responded on September 10 and identified one of the two potential buyers as the latest killer with a criminal record for terrorism. In addition, the car has been attributed to the mother of a 21-year-old known for his “positive attitude towards jihad and Islamic State”, it is said.

“In the next steps, something obviously went wrong with the communication,” Nehammer said Wednesday. An independent commission of inquiry is supposed to clarify what happened to this information.

Security authorities now assume that the 20-year-old carried out the attack as the sole perpetrator. Fourteen suspects were arrested Tuesday in his surroundings, whose knowledge or possible involvement now needs to be further investigated.