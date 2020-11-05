Network Packet Broker Market Positive Outlook, Revenue Generation & Leading Manufacturers, Forecast and More

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Network Packet Broker Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. A market research analysis and estimations carried out in the credible Network Packet Broker Market research report guides businesses in gaining knowledge about what is already there in the market, what market looks forward to, the competitive background and steps to be followed for outdoing the rivals. The report is bifurcated into several attributes which include manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors which are again detailed in the report as required to describe the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making. Effortlessness maintained in research method and application of best tools and techniques makes Network Packet Broker Market report an exceptional one.

Some of the major players operating in this market are NETSCOUT, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Keysight Technologies, Gigamon, APCON, Garland Technology, Big Switch Networks, Inc., Network Critical, Corvil, Microtel Innovation S.r.l, Juniper Networks, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., CPACKET NETWORKS, Niagara Networks, Profitap HQ B.V., CGS Tower Networks, Datacom Systems INC, 5FeetNetworks Oy, Cisco and ECI Telecom among others.

Market Analysis: Global network packet broker market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.9 % in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The global network packet broker market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of network packet broker market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Network Packet Broker Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

Increased and rapid growth of use of internet, online multimedia and web applications

Lack of compatibility and complications related to connections with different data centre architectures

In March 2019, Arista Networks, Inc. launched new and disruptive Arista 7360X Series which doubles the system density while decreasing energy and cost. It offers customization, scale, efficiency and choice on effectiveness which simplifies the designs of a cloud network. Arista and Facebook engineering teams came together in the development of the system and enable complete management with the control aircraft via FBOSS (Facebook Open Switches Software). This enhances the product portfolio of the company in the market.

Global Network Packet Broker Market By Network Set Up (On-Premise, Cloud, Virtual), Security Tools (Active (Inline), Passive), Band-Width (1 GBPS and 10 GBPS, 40 GBPS, 100 GBPS), End-User (Enterprises, Service Providers, Government Organizations), Geography (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

