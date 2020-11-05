Biden facing election victory – Trump responds with legal action

Washington (AP) – Democrat Joe Biden has a good chance of success in the US presidential election after winning major federal states. The counting of the last votes continues.

With the current Donald Trump already claiming victory, Biden appears to be just steps from the White House. Trump has already sent his attorneys to several states with lawsuits against the count.

Biden now holds 264 of the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidential election, according to calculations by the AP news agency and the Fox News broadcaster. According to this, former Vice President Barack Obama would only have to choose a state to win. Several media outlets, such as CNN and the New York Times, saw Biden with 253 votes. Unlike the PA, they are not yet attributing Arizona voters to Democrats.

The race is considered open in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, and Nevada, among others. In Pennsylvania and Georgia, Trump was initially clearly in the lead, but Biden caught up with the most mail-in votes. Democratic supporters were more inclined to send out their ballots than Republicans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In Nevada, which brings in six electoral votes and could give Biden a precision landing, the 77-year-old held a tight lead that night. In North Carolina, Trump was ahead.

Since there have been delays in the U.S. Postal Service, mail-in ballots should still be valid in Pennsylvania and arrive on Friday afternoon. Trump and the Republicans are going to court again. Prior to the election, the United States Supreme Court had approved the program. However, three Conservatives out of a total of nine judges were ready to take up the issue again after the election.

In North Carolina, the Supreme Court allowed nine days for ballots to arrive before an election, while in Wisconsin, it refused to extend them beyond election day. The Supreme Court decides, among other things, on the basis of the assessment of whether the decisions were taken by local parliaments, electoral authorities or judges.

Trump has taken legal action in other states as well. In Michigan, where Biden leads, he wants to put the tally on hold until his observers are cleared to approach the assessment staff. In Wisconsin, Trump calls for a recount in the face of a tight race.

It may take a while before there is any clarity. Nevada does not wish to provide new information on the status of the count until 9:00 a.m. local time (6:00 p.m. CET). In Georgia, authorities want to take stock around 4:30 p.m. CET.

In Arizona, the situation is tense: AP and Fox News hit the state with eleven Biden voters, the other stations not yet. A large group of Trump supporters gathered outside a government building in Arizona where the votes are counted. Several of them had weapons such as automatic rifles with them, a correspondent for the CNN news channel reported. TV footage showed several dozen people in the parking lot in front of the Maricopa County building, which includes the city of Phoenix.

Biden saw himself ahead of Trump vying for the presidency. “Now, after a long night of counting, it is clear that we are winning enough states to get the 270 votes needed to win the presidency,” he said in Wilmington, Delaware.

According to corresponding media reports, Biden won the disputed states of Michigan and Wisconsin against Trump. The Republican declared himself the winner on Wednesday evening of the elections. On Wednesday, he wrote on Twitter, among other places, that he was claiming Michigan.

During the day, Trump posted several tweets denouncing the vote count. His lead, which still existed Tuesday night, “magically disappeared” in one state after another, he wrote. In the besieged state of Pennsylvania, they are “working hard” to quickly “wipe out” half a million votes, he has written elsewhere. Twitter provided several messages with warnings about “potentially misleading” statements. Biden said, “We don’t rest until every vote has been counted.”

Trump had previously raised the mood against postal voting during the election campaign and raised doubts about its legality – although postal voting is an established form of voting. He warned of massive counterfeits without evidence. There was no evidence of significant electoral fraud. In Georgia, Trump went to court on Wednesday because, according to one of his observers, 53 ballots that arrived late in the mail were illegally considered.

Trump (74) generally performed much better in the election than expected according to the polls. Three-year-old Biden missed the clear victory Democrats hoped for and had to admit defeat to the Republican president in Florida and Texas, among others. Prior to the election, the statistics portal “FiveThirtyEight” had calculated only about a ten percent chance of Trump winning.

The American president is not elected directly by the citizens, but by the electorate. With the exception of the two states of Nebraska and Maine, all of their votes go to the winner in the respective state. 270 votes are needed to enter the White House. In 2016, Trump won fewer votes nationwide than Hillary Clinton, but won more voters.