Qualcomm confirms it has applied for a US license to renegotiate with Huawei

For now, Qualcomm still remains in the same queue as Google, for example. Yet of the nearly 300 companies that have applied for US clearance, nearly a third have already succeeded.

All of this has happened in the past few weeks, showing that there is a process of easing restrictions against Huawei in the smartphone market. However, this should not prevent the Chinese company from continuing on an independent path.

Yesterday (4) we saw that a teardown of the new Mate 40 Porsche Design ended up confirming that Huawei was producing memory chips. The components carry the HiSilicon seal and promise to be faster than UFS 3.1.

