RB goalkeeper Gulacsi: Zero games are ‘most important’

Berlin (dpa) – RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi can do without hymns of praise and constant values ​​in game statistics.

“The most important thing for me is what I do on the pitch, and I don’t have to hide in a European comparison,” the 30-year-old Hungarian professional footballer said in a “Spiegel online” interview.

Nevertheless, the Saxony Bundesliga goalkeeper feels underestimated in the public perception given the match data. “Yes, that’s certainly true often. It is always difficult to compare goalkeepers. Mainly because the teams play differently, ”explained the Hungarian international and added:“ Almost all statistics show that I am right with my actions. For me zero games are the most important thing, although it depends a lot on the team and is outdated. Everything else comes after. “

According to Gulacsi, the old adage that goalkeepers have to be a little crazy no longer applies. “The best goalkeepers in the world today are very smart and reserved people,” said the Hungarian, who, under RB coach Julian Nagelsmann and goalkeeper coach Frederik Gößling, had “improved a lot. ” the ball.

In the last ten or fifteen years football has “become much faster and more physical. Goalkeepers today have to be able to play the game, to function as a developmental player in order to get a superior player. But it also increases the risk, ”underlined the Leipzig goalkeeper. “You need a clear head for this.”