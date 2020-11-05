📰 New perspectives for the treatment of gluten intolerance thanks to the gut microbiota

Celiac disease is an immune disorder of the bowel that affects more than 1% of the population. It is characterized by gluten intolerance, which causes inflammation of the intestines, abdominal pain, diarrhea and can lead to weight loss and deficiency in patients. A research consortium (Scientific research primarily refers to all measures for the generation and development of scientific knowledge. With metonymic extension, scientific research also refers to …) International, consisting of teams from the university (A university is a university whose aim is the production of knowledge (Research), its preservation and transmission (higher education) is. In the United States at the time …) McMaster (Canada), INRAE, Sorbonne (The Sorbonne is a monumental complex in the Latin Quarter in Paris. It takes its name from Theologian Robert de Sorbon from the 13th century, founder of the Sorbonne College, College …) University Inserm from AP-HP and from the University of Wageningen (Netherlands) shows that the intestinal microbiota (The microbiota is a new name for the microflora .) By patients suffering from the disease (The disease is a change in function ns or the health of a living Organism, animal or plant.) Celiac disease has a defect in the production of active substances, which results from the breakdown of tryptophan by microorganisms. Their results, published October 21 in Science Translational Medicine, show that dietary intake of tryptophan or dietary supplements (dietary supplement is the use of a dietary supplement (or dietary supplement) to overcome a deficiency. It may be of prophylactic interest. or …) Probiotics * that can metabolize this amino acid (An amino acid is an organic molecule with a carbon structure and two functions: an amine (-NH2) and a carboxylic acid (-COOH). Amino acids are the …) the intestinal ones Reduce lesions of celiac disease in animals (an animal (according to the Latin animus, spirit or life principle) is a heterotrophic living being according to the classical classification, that is, ‘it feeds on organic substances. We …) and open up new therapeutic options to humans Perspectives (A man is an adult male individual of the species Modern Man (Hom o sapiens) or simple “man”). . By discernment, man …).



Celiac disease is characterized by an intolerance to gluten (gluten is a mixture of proteins that, in combination with starch, form the endosperm of most cereals.), A protein (A protein is a biological macromolecule made up of a or more chains of amino acids that are linked by peptide bonds In general, we speak of protein when …), which is often found in food, especially in certain grains such as wheat (“wheat”). is a generic term that describes several grains of the genus Triticum. They are annuals of the family of …). Patients suffering from this disease must follow a strict and restrictive diet. (See Diet Practices for Human Cultural Diets. For Weight Loss Diets, See Weight Loss Diet.) Strict and restrictive diet to eliminate gluten to reduce their symptoms. Various factors are taken into account when the disease breaks out, including genetic and immunological. Since pathology (pathology, a term from ancient Greek) is literally language, rationality (λογία-logos) is about suffering (πάθος pathos) and, in a certain sense, denoted by inflammation (inflammation is a stereotypical immune response of the body to an attack: infection, burn, allergy …) of the intestine (The intestine is the part of the digestive system that extends from the outlet of the stomach to the anus. Humans and most mammals, it is divided into two parts, called thin – and colon …), the researchers wondered about the role of the gut microbiota.

In healthy volunteers, certain bacteria in the microbiota, in particular, use tryptophan, an amino acid (an acid is a chemical compound generally defined by its reactions with another type of complementary chemical compound, bases.) Amine found in foods, new compounds, so-called indole derivatives, which activate the AhR receptors (for the aryl hydrocarbon receptor) that are present on intestinal cells. Activation (activation can refer to 🙂 of these receptors produces beneficial effects such as strengthening the intestinal barrier or stimulation (Stimulation is a physical or chemical event that activates one or more receptor cells in the body. The cell translates the stimulation through a potential …) of immunity, which reduces inflammation of the bowel and maintains the balance of the intestinal microbiota. The research team had already shown a change in the microbiota in other inflammatory bowel diseases (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis), in particular a defect in the production of these tryptophan derivatives and thus a reduction in activation. AhR receiver.

Defect of the tryptophan metabolism in celiac disease

The researchers analyzed the stool of a cohort of 29 patients, either with active celiac disease or with celiac disease, and treated them on a gluten-free diet and healthy volunteers without celiac disease for 2 years. .

Their results show that a quantity is recorded in patients with active celiac disease (quantity is a generic term in metrology (number, quantity); a scalar, a vector, a number of objects or some other way of naming the value of a collection or …) reduced indole derivatives of tryptophan and reduced activation of AhR receptors. In addition to inflammation, the scientists observed a modification of the intestinal microbiota, which led to a reduction in the microorganisms that metabolize tryptophan and produce the indole derivatives necessary for the activation of AhR receptors.

Providing tryptophan and probiotics to help improve celiac disease

In mice (the term mouse is an ambiguous native name which, for French-speaking people, can mainly refer to the common species Mus musculus, also known as domestic animals or …), models develop a disease that is similar to celiac disease, which the researchers modulated Diet in two ways: either through an additional intake of tryptophan, which is mainly found in protein foods (meat, liver) (The liver is a strange and asymmetrical abdominal organ, which in humans is housed in the right hypochondrium, in the right subphrenic compartment, in the part …), poultry (A poultry is a domestic bird that generally belongs to the Gallinaceae or Palmiped and is reared for its meat or …), fish (In the classical classification, fish are aquatic animals with gills provided with fins and whose body is most often covered with dandruff. They are also common …), dairy product e, dried fruits, soybeans (the soybean or soybean is a climbing plant from the Fabaceae family of the genus Glycine (not to be confused with wisteria, Wisteria sp.), near beans, which is widespread because of its seeds …) …); either through a contribution of the bacterium (bacteria (bacteria) are living unicellular prokaryotic organisms characterized by the absence of nucleus and organelles. Most bacteria have a wall …) probiotic Lactobacillus reuteri, the indole derivative produced from tryptophan. Their results show that a diet fortified with tryptophan causes a change in the animal’s microbiota, which is characterized by an increase in the microorganisms that produce the indole derivatives that activate the AhR receptors. When mice were exposed to gluten, bowel inflammation was decreased in those on a tryptophan-enriched diet compared to those on a conventional diet. The same results were observed in rodents given the probiotic Lactobacillus reuteri. In addition, the diet fortified with tryptophan, or the contribution of the probiotic bacteria, enabled significant improvement in celiac disease lesions in mice when exposed to gluten.

This study opens up new therapeutic perspectives for patients with celiac disease whose only current treatment is a strict and restrictive gluten-free diet. McMaster and INRAE ​​have filed a patent with Sorbonne University, Inserm and AP-HP to protect a therapeutic approach (therapeutics (from the Greek therapeuein to treatment) are the part of medicine that studies and applies disease based treatment) on modulating AhR activation through a tryptophan-rich diet and taking probiotics to treat celiac disease. Additional studies are needed to confirm the results in humans, but this new therapeutic avenue would improve symptoms and quality of life. (The quality of life of a population is a major issue in economics and political science. We use the narrow terms benefit and wellbeing. They are measured by …) patients with celiac disease.

Note:

* Probiotics contain living microorganisms (bacteria, yeast, etc.) that have a positive effect on the organism that ingests them.

Reference:

Bruno Lamas, Leticia Hernandez-Galan, Heather J. Galipeau, Marco Constante, Alexandra Clarizio, Jennifer Jury, Natalia M. Breyner, Alberto Caminero, Gaston Rueda, Christina L. Haye, Justin L. McCarville, Miriam Bermudez Brito, Julien Planchais, Nathalie Rolhion, Joseph A. Murray, Philippe Langella, Linda MP Loonen, Jerry M. Wells, Premysl Bercik and Harry Sokol (The Sokol (?????, “falcon”) is a high-speed train that was supposed to be fitted with Russia. It is the successor to the ER200 on the Moscow-Saint Petersburg route, should it …), Elena F. Verdu,

The production of aryl hydrocarbon receptor ligands by the gut microbiota is reduced in celiac disease, leading to intestinal inflammation.

Scientific Translational Medicine October 12, 21, 2020.

DOI: 10.1126 / scitranslmed.aba0624

