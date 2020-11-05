Lactose Free Sour Cream Market Forecast to 2027 – Barambah Organics Pty Ltd., Danone SA, Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Ltd, Green Valley Creamery, Hain Celestial

Lactose-free sour cream is prepared mainly for the consumers who have an inability to naturally produce enzyme – -Galactosidase, which helps in the digestion of lactose. The absence of – -Galactosidase mainly leads to abdominal bloating, cramps, and diarrhea amongst consumers. Lactose-free sour cream is produced either from non-dairy milk or from normal milk cream with the addition of cultures as well as lactase enzyme to it. Therefore, the demand for lactose-free sour cream is increasing, which especially caters to the needs of those consumers with lactose intolerance. The demand for lactose-free sour cream is further denoted by growth in the clinical nutrition segment.

The lactose-free sour cream market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as growing demand from the consumers with lactose intolerance disease. Recently, increased preference for this product has been witnessed with respect to the alternative dairy sector as well as one of the key drivers in the rise in lactose intolerance. Apart from this deficiency, the lactose intolerance sour cream is also gaining popularity, owing to its niche product positioning. Many market players are focusing on offering lactose-free sour cream processed from goat’s milk since goat milk naturally has a lower amount of lactose as compared to cow’s milk. Another factor fuelling the growth of this market is technological improvements. The flavor profile of the lactose-free sour cream was the most important characteristic, which was improved after technology manufactured in the production of lactose-free sour cream. However, various food regulations and high-price may hamper the growth of the lactose-free sour cream market. Nevertheless, with the rapid growth in the food processing industry and the nutritional sector, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

The List of Companies: Barambah Organics Pty Ltd., Danone SA, Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Ltd, Green Valley Creamery, Hain Celestial, Redwood Hill Farm and Creamery, Regal Cream Products Pty Ltd, Valio Ltd

