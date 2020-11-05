📰 Magnetism for Pain Relief?

People who call themselves “healers” use so-called animal magnetism together with magnets to relieve pain, relieve tension and reduce anxiety. Is the Practice Really Effective?



The concept of animal magnetism (animal magnetism, also called mesmerism, is a series of old theories and therapeutic practices that …) was developed by Franz-Anton Mesmer in 1773. According to this doctor (A doctor is a healthcare professional with a doctorate in medicine. He is responsible for the treatment of diseases, pathologies and injuries to his …) German, we all have the ability to give our neighbors a “liquid” (A) liquid is a perfectly malleable material medium. Under this name we group the gases, which are the example of liquids …) magnetic “. The “magnetizer”, that is, the person who is able to use this liquid, transfers it by the laying on of hands to the person he is treating, in order to “rebalance” his “energies” and help him. to fight diseases (disease is a change in the functions or health of a living organism, animal or plant.)

The practice was condemned by doctors as early as 1784, as a commission appointed by the Academy of Sciences (An Academy of Sciences is a learned society whose job it is to advance scientific research by bringing together some of the greatest researchers). by holding sessions in which …) it was found that the observed effects are due to the power of suggestion and to an effect of the imagination.

Still not a scientific study today (A scientist is a person who devotes himself to the study of a science or sciences, and who devotes himself to the study of a field with the rigor and the scientific methods.) Demonstrates the effects of magnetism (magnetism is a physical phenomenon, in which attractive or repulsive forces occur from one object to another or with moving electrical charges. These objects, known as magnetisable, are …) animal (an animal (from the Latin animus, spirit or life principle) is a heterotrophic living being according to the classical classification , this means …). Also not its existence, since it cannot be recognized by modern devices – and yet millions of times more sensitive than anything else (the whole, understood as the amount of what exists, is often interpreted as the world or universe.) As technology (The word technology has two meanings 🙂 could offer a few decades ago. Even the “magnetizers” could not see behind a screen the presence of a person whom they had previously examined and whose signal they supposedly could perceive. (General terms A signal is a simplified and generally coded message. In the form of objects with certain shapes. Light signals have always been used by people …) magnetically, during double-blind experiments carried out by the Zététique observatory in 2004 and 2012.

Magnetic Therapy

Another type of magnetism is found in the multitude of healers, that is, in those produced by magnets. “Magnetotherapy” claims that the magnetism generated by magnets acts on the magnetic field (In physics, the magnetic field (or magnetic induction, or magnetic flux density) is a quantity characterized by the data of an intensity and a direction, defined in all …) of the human body (The human body is the physical structure of a person.). The magnet (A magnet is an object made of a hard magnetic material, i.e. one with a large remanent field and a forced excitation (see below). This gives …) would channel this energy (in common sense, energy refers to anything it enables a work to be carried out, heat, light, movement.) to release or contract the nerve (in neuroanatomy within the nervous, peripheral and central systems, a nerve denotes a group of axons, whether myelinated or not that result from nerve cells or neurons. Myelination is …) of muscles. It would thus be possible to treat pain (pain is the sensation felt by an organism whose nervous system recognizes a nociceptive stimulus. Usually it corresponds to an alarm signal from the organism to …) chronic, migraine headaches and wound healing disorders.

The magnetism released by the magnets is undisputed: it can be measured. And we know that living bodies have weak magnetism – the strongest emanates from the heart, but it remains so weak that an extremely sensitive device is required to recognize it. However, it has not been established that the imposition of magnets makes it possible to channel this energy for healing.

The technique consists of attaching magnets to the painful region (knee, foot, wrist (the wrist is a region of the upper extremity that is located between the hand and forearm and contains the carpus), the back (in anatomy, in vertebrates, among which humans, the back is the part of the body that consists of the vertebrae and the ribs. The backs were the …) etc.) or at a “point (graphie) of acupuncture (acupuncture) is one the branches of traditional Chinese medicine based on the implantation and manipulation of fine substances …) “to create a magnetic field (a field corresponds to a concept of the defined space 🙂 between magnets. According to the various hypotheses that circulate, this magnetic field would have a stimulating effect (a stimulant is a substance that increases the activity of the sympathetic nervous system and facilitates or improves certain functions of the organism. Among the stimulants commonly consumed is one …) the functioning of Cells, activating blood flow (road traffic is the movement of motor vehicles on a street) blood or interrupting the transmission of pain signals between the organ (an organ is a group of tissues that contribute to the fulfillment of a physiological function. Some organs fulfill several functions at the same time , but in this case one …) and the brain (The brain is the main organ of the central nervous system of animals. The brain processes information from the senses, controls many functions of the body, including voluntary motor skills, and …).

The problem is that most current products do not emit a magnetic field strong enough to penetrate the skin (the skin is an organ made up of several layers of tissue. Among other things, it plays the role of the body’s protective cover) Raises doubts about their potential therapeutic benefits (therapeutics (from the Greek therapeuein to heal) is the part of medicine that studies and uses the treatment of diseases.

What the research says

Regardless of the theories, several studies have attempted to measure whether the mere presence of magnets – also sold in the form of bracelets, shoes, or magnetic clothing – had an impact on health (health is a state of complete physical well-being, mentally and socially, and is not just the absence of sickness or infirmity.).

However, magnets are no better than placebos for reducing pain. This is the result of a review of 29 studies published in 2007. However, these results need to be interpreted with caution, according to the researchers, since the studies examined focused on a variety of pain and that the procedures used (types of magnets, duration of treatment, etc.) were different.

Magnets would be superior to placebo in cases of pain specifically related to osteoarthritis (osteoarthritis is a condition that affects the joints, also known as chronic degenerative arthropathy), according to four of the studies in question. A small study conducted among 194 people and published in 2004 also concluded that the pain caused by osteoarthritis of the hip (the hip, or coxofemoral joint, is a joint (enarthrosis) that allows the thigh to join the pelvis There are two bones: the pelvic bone and the femur.) And the knee (The knee is a joint that connects the leg to the thigh. There are three bones, the femur, the tibia and the patella . by …) when wearing magnetic bracelets. In this case, however, the authors could not tell whether the relief was due to wearing the bracelet or due to the placebo effect (a placebo is a therapeutic measure of little or no intrinsic efficacy that is logically unrelated to the disease.) but act when the subject believes they are receiving active treatment by …).

In 2003, a study concluded that wearing shoes with magnetized soles for three or four months (the month (Du Latin mensis “mois” and earlier plur. “Menstrues”)) is an arbitrary period caused in humans with diabetic neuropathy, a decrease in burning, numbness, tingling, and pain in the feet. However, the researchers found that this was a “modest clinical benefit”.

Other studies have looked at the use of magnets to relieve back, foot, heel, and neck pain (The neck is the area of ​​the body that is between the head and the rest of the body (trunk or torso).) , Knee, or to treat rheumatoid arthritis (Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is the most common cause of rheumatoid arthritis.). Quantity (however, quantity is a generic term in metrology (number, quantity); a scalar, a vector, a number of objects or some other way of designating the value of a collection or group of things.) Or the quality of research not always insufficient to validate the effectiveness of magnetotherapy. In the United States, the National Center for Complementary and Alternative Medicine concluded in 2013 that studies do not support the use of static magnets for any form of pain.

On the other hand, magnets are harmful to health, declared the World Health Organization (An organization is) in 1987. However, their use is not recommended for people with a pacemaker. his pancreas …) or a device that is likely to be disturbed by a magnetic field, and by pregnant women under three months of age.

judgment

There is no scientific basis to conclude that magnetism is even effective from magnets, let alone the laying on of hands.

