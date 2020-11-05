GCC Surface Disinfectant Market Trends- Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Product, Top Key Players and Forecast 2025

Selbyville, Delaware According to the research report titled ‘GCC Surface Disinfectant Market Analysis, 2020’, available with Market Study Report LLC, GCC surface disinfectant market is expected to expand with a CAGR of 5% through 2025.

The Middle East surface disinfectant market growth is attributed to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, which has augmented the demand for surface disinfectants. Residential and commercial spaces, along with healthcare centers use surface disinfectants to kill germs and other viruses. In addition, the growth of GCC surface disinfectant market is credited to the rising prevalence of HAIs or hospital-acquire infections and presence of strict regulations regarding disinfection in research laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology firms, diagnostic laboratories, and hospitals.

Based on type, GCC surface disinfectant market is divided into peracetic acid, hydrogen peroxide, chlorine compounds, alcohols, quaternary ammonium compound, and others which includes hypochlorite, phenol, etc. The hypochlorite segment held a significant market share in 2019 as it is the most used surface disinfectant available in liquid (sodium hypochlorite) or solid forms (calcium hypochlorite).

Hypochlorite also helps fight viruses like the COVID-19 and prevent spreading of germs by safeguarding the premises. Additionally, the surface disinfectant is used for sanitization in insolation wards. With the steady increase in number of sanitization processes across the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the surface disinfectant industry is projected to expand substantially during 2020-2021.

Speaking of formulation, the market is bifurcated into sprays, wipes, and liquid. Based on the application spectrum, GCC surface disinfectant market is categorized into instruments disinfection, in house, and others. Moving on to end user scope, the market is classified into food & beverages, government & transportation, corporate offices, laboratories, hospitals, and others which includes ambulatory centers, home care, residential, etc.

Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into convenience stores, online retailing, hypermarket/supermarket, and others. The online retailing segment has amassed decent traction of late due to low cost of the product, items available at discounted price, and ease of buying amid lockdown.

Major contenders in GCC surface disinfectant market are Carroll Company, Steris Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Cantel Medical, 3M, Ecolab, and Clorox Company among others.

Question and Answer: GCC Surface Disinfectant MarketQ1) What factors are driving the growth of GCC surface disinfectant market?

Answer: Growing pervasiveness of hospital-acquired infections and presence of strict regulations regarding disinfection in research laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology firms, diagnostic laboratories, and hospitals are driving the growth of GCC surface disinfectant market.

Q2) Why is hypochlorite gaining popularity among the surface disinfectants?Answer: Hypochlorite is available in solid as well as liquid form, and greatly helps in killing germs and fighting viruses like COVID-19, protecting the premises and stopping the spreading of the virus.

Q3) Which companies define the competitive landscape of GCC surface disinfectant market?

