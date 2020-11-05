GCC Disposable Face Mask Market Share Current and Future Industry Trends, 2020-2025

Selbyville, Delaware According to the recent research report titled ‘GCC Disposable Face Mask Market Analysis, 2020’, available with Market Study Report LLC, Gulf Cooperation Council disposable face mask market is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 25% during 2020-2025.

Sudden outbreak of COVID-19 infection has compelled governments across Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to reinforce strict rules regarding usage of face mask while moving outdoors and going out for grocery shopping, which is propelling the growth of GCC disposable face mask market. As the number of coronavirus cases are on rise, the demand for disposable face market will escalate over the forecast period. According to WHO, Saudi Arabia recorded 2,932 COVID-19 cases in April 2020 which grew to 101,194 in June 2020.

As per the product terrain, GCC disposable face mask market is classified into N100, P95, N99, N95, and others. The report claims that N95 segment held majority market share in 2019 and is poised to gain substantial traction over the study duration. Surging number of infected patients in healthcare facilities, rising air pollution, along with mandatory mask usage at workplaces to ensure employee safety are boosting the sales of N95 masks. Moreover, leading players are ramping up their production capacity to meet the burgeoning for N95 masks from hospitals, pathology labs, and research labs.

Moving on to material type, the market is categorized into paper, polypropylene, cotton, and others including polyethylene, polycarbonate, and polystyrene. While speaking of end-user spectrum, GCC disposable face mask market is segmented into oil & gas, chemical, medical & healthcare, and others.

As per the report, GCC disposable face mask industry share from medical & healthcare segment is anticipated to grow momentously during 2020-2025. Face masks act as protective barrier against bacteria in the form of droplets & aerosols and prevents cross-contamination. Inclination towards safeguarding medical professionals coming in contact with patients is impelling the demand for disposable face masks from medical & healthcare sector.

Considering the regional landscape, GCC disposable face mask market is divided into Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. Key market players are Gerson, Uvex, Medicom, Kimberly-Clark, Moldex, Kowa, BioClean, Honeywell, and 3M among others.

