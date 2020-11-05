introduction

A very simple addition.

Adding is an elementary operation that makes it possible, in particular, to describe the combination of quantities or the addition of large quantities of the same kind, e.g. B. Lengths and Areas (Aires (in Spanish Airs) is an internal airline in Colombia.) Or volumes. In particular in physics (physics (from the Greek φυσις, nature) is etymologically the “science of nature”. In the general and ancient sense, …), addition (addition is an elementary operation that allows in particular to describe the union of Quantities or the addition of extensive quantities of the same …) two quantities can only be done numerically if these quantities are expressed with the same unit of measurement (in physics and metrology the units are standards for the measurement of physical quantities, for which precise definitions are required …). The result of an addition is called the sum.

In mathematics, addition (in geometry the development of a plane curve is the location of its centers of curvature. It can also be described as the envelope curve of the line family …) is developed over the sets of common numbers, but is also used for d ‘as vectors and functions defined.

By analogy we call addition the law of internal composition (algebra is the branch of mathematics that is interested in sets and the relationships that can be established there. It looks for the consequences …) of vector spaces and certain groups of Abelians. Mathematics also has binary operations called additions, but they don’t always meet common addition requirements.

The Pascaline, the first calculating machine, could only make additions.

design

Quantity meeting

1 + 1 = 2

Commutativity of addition

Addition is initially understood as enumerating a reunion of collections of objects under three conditions:

On the one hand, these objects must not lose their individuality when brought together as liquids or spheres would, either by counting or by mathematical computation (mathematics is a field of abstract knowledge constructed using logical thinking about concepts such as numbers, Numbers, structures and …) to numbers that describe initial quantities.

In a similar way, the addition can describe the reunification (reunification is a French island in the southwest of the Indian Ocean in the Mascarene archipelago at around 700 …) of partial objects such as parts circle (a circle is a closed flat curve made up of points, which are equidistant from a point called the center point. The value of …) or geometric figures (Geometric figures are a decorative phraseology developed by civilizations based on the repetition of figures and patterns according to ancient a …), which are drawn on a grid, all objects must be assessed from a common subdivision, an elementary stone. Mathematically, this condition is interpreted as research (scientific research primarily refers to all measures for the generation and development of scientific knowledge. Through metonymic expansion, scientific research also refers to the framework …) a denominator that is common to several fractions.

Certain physical quantities, but also economic ones, can also be added by uniting the objects against which they are measured. However, these quantities must then be evaluated relative to a common unit of measurement.

Evaluation of deviations

Addition can bring negative numbers into play by appearing as a balance sheet of variations or successive shifts along an oriented axis. Each term is then given a sign indicating its meaning: positive for a gain, an increase, or a shift (In geometry, a shift is a similarity that preserves the distances and the oriented angles. In psychoanalysis, the shift is a Defense Mechanism: Value Shift and …) in the direction of (SENS (Strategies for Engineered Negligible Senescence)) is a scientific project that aims to radically extend human life expectancy. Through …) the axis ;; negative for loss, decrease, or displacement in the opposite direction of the axis. The result of the operation is then referred to as the “algebraic sum”.

The deviations can in turn relate to whole or fractional quantities or to any measured quantity.

For example, adding – 5 and + 2 means a loss of five units and a gain of two units. The result of the addition – 3 corresponds to the total variation of the number (The concept of number in linguistics is dealt with in the article “Grammatical number”.) Of units: Three units have been lost.

This design can be extended to define the juxtaposition of displacements or displacements by eliminating the need for them to occur along the same axis.

Formal construction

The mathematical formalization of natural numbers, however, favors a definition (A definition is a discourse that says what a thing is or what a noun means. Hence the separation between real definitions and nominal definitions.) Ordinal number of l ‘additionally by induction. Based on the individual operation “Add One”, the addition of the numbers 3 and 2 is designed in the form “3, to which we add one after two” (3 + 1 + 1). In this context (The context of an event includes the circumstances and conditions that surround it; the context of a word, phrase or text includes the words that surround it. The concept of context traditionally derives from analysis … ) the properties of commutativity and associativity are then no longer obvious at all (the whole, understood as the set of what exists, is often interpreted as the world or the universe.) and must be demonstrated.

The additions of relative integers, rational numbers, real numbers and complexes are constructed one after the other from the addition of natural numbers. (This order does not reflect the chronological order in which these series of numbers appeared.)