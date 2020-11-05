a weather cocktail on a lava planet

It goes without saying that the lava planets are among the most inhospitable planets discovered outside the confines of our solar system. These glowing spheres orbit so close to their host star that some of their regions are likely to be lava oceans (lava is a molten rock, more or less liquid, that is emitted by a volcano during an eruption. The lava comes from ‘a magma, a Reservation of molten rock that is in fusion …) In physics and metallurgy, fusion is the transition of a body from solid to liquid. For a pure body, this is the case for a substance consisting of …). According to scientists at McGill University (McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, is one of the oldest universities in Canada) the university (A university is a university whose aim is the production of knowledge (research), its preservation and transmission ( Study). To …) York and the Institute (An institute is a permanent organization created for a specific purpose. It is usually an institution of For example the Indian Perimeter Institute for Theoretical …) for instruction (instruction (from the Latin “insignis”, remarkable, marked with a mark, excellent)) an educational practice aimed at developing knowledge …) about science, atmosphere (the word atmosphere can be multiple Have meanings 🙂 and the meteorological cycle of at least one of these exoplanets are highly strange: evaporation (evaporation is a gradual passage of the liquid state in gaseous state. is different from cooking, which is a quick transition. It’s a change …) and precipitation (in meteorology the term precipitation refers to ice crystals or water droplets that, after being exposed to rocks …), supersonic winds that inflate to more of 5,000 km / h and an ocean (Oceans stylized Ωceans is a French documentary directed by Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud, filming began in 2004 and was produced in 2009) Magma with a depth of 100 km.

Artist’s impression (Generally referred to as an artist when a person engages in one of the following activities or activities 🙂 of the planet (A planet is a celestial body that orbits the sun or another star in the universe and has sufficient mass to allow its gravity la …) from K2-141b Lava.



In a study published in the Royal Astronomical Society's Monthly Notices, scientists used computer simulations to predict conditions on K2-141b, an exoplanet the size of the earth, whose surface, ocean and atmosphere consists of the same ingredient: rocks. The extreme weather events predicted by the researchers could permanently alter the surface and atmosphere of K2-141b over time.

“This study is the first to make predictions of weather conditions on K2-141b that can be captured hundreds of light-years away (a space telescope is a telescope placed) beyond the atmosphere using new generation telescopes like the Space Telescope. The Space Telescope has the advantage over its terrestrial counterpart, not …) James-Webb, “explains Giang Nguyen, lead author and PhD student (A PhD student is a beginning researcher who undertakes, under the supervision of a PhD supervisor, in a research project for a variable duration .. .) at York University, under the supervision of Nicolas Cowan, Professor at McGill University, as part of the study.

Two thirds of the exoplanet are constantly illuminated by daylight (day or day is the interval between sunrise and sunset; this is the period between two nights when the sun’s rays illuminate the sky. It is …)

When analyzing the exoplanet's lighting pattern, the team found that about two-thirds of K2-141b are constantly lit – unlike the lit hemisphere we're used to on Earth. K2-141b belongs to a subgroup of rocky planets that orbit very close to their star. This proximity keeps the exoplanet in the same gravitational position, i.e. the same side is constantly facing the star.

On the "nocturnal" side the temperature falls to -200°C. On the "daily" side of the exoplanet, we record temperatures of around 3000°C, a heat not only sufficient to melt the stones, but also to evaporate, which creates a thin atmosphere in some places. "The results of our study likely mean that the atmosphere extends a little beyond the shores of the Magma Ocean, which makes it easier to find with space telescopes," says Nicolas Cowan, Professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at McGill University.

Chances of showering … from rocks

Surprisingly, we observe precipitation in the atmosphere from rock evaporated by extreme heat. As in the water cycle on earth, while the water evaporates, rises in the atmosphere, condenses and then returns to the earth in the form of rain, sodium, silicon monoxide and silicon dioxide undergoes the same transformations at K2-141b. On earth, rain flows into the oceans, where it evaporates again. The water cycle is repeated in this way. On K2-141b, supersonic winds transport the vapor of minerals from evaporated rock to the "night" and icy side, where the rock falls back in the form of "rain" in an ocean of magma. The resulting currents return to the hot side of the exoplanet, where the rock evaporates again.

Note: However, the cycle on K2-141b is not as stable as that on Earth. The ocean current that brings the magma back to the “daily” side is slow; Scientists therefore predict that the mineral composition will change over time, eventually changing the surface and atmosphere of K2-141b.

"All rocky planets, including Earth, are primarily worlds in which matter melts, then cools and solidifies quickly. Lava planets give us the rare opportunity to observe this stage of the evolution of a planet," adds Professor Cowan.

The next step for scientists is to verify the accuracy of these predictions. The team now has data from the Spitzer Space Telescope, which gives him an initial insight into the temperatures on the "daily" side and the "nocturnal" face of the exoplanet. Thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope, which opens in 2021, will also allow scientists to verify that the atmosphere is behaving as expected.

