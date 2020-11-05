Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Business Opportunity to 2027 – Top Companies Biologics Ventures Sdn Bhd, WuXi Biologics, Ajinomoto

According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, and Service.’ The global biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market is expected to reach US$ 25,497.26Mn in 2027 from 13,727.13Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market, based on the product, is segmented into biologics and biosimilars. The biologics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Whereas, the biosimilar segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period owing to increasing demand of biologics, increasing research activities in niche markets and growing biologics pipeline. Moreover, many big pharmaceutical companies prefer contract manufacturers to scale up their production and manage operating expenses.

Leading companies operating in the biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing marketare Lonza Group AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Inno Biologics Ventures Sdn Bhd,Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie Inc., and WuXi Biologics, General Electric, Samsung Biologics, Merck KGaA, Ajinomoto Co., Inc. among others.

The biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market is expected to grow, owing to the increasing outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies, growing biologics pipeline and growth in emerging markets. However, increasing competition among contract manufacturers is expected to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.

Biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing refers to pharmaceutical companies outsourcing the development and manufacturing of drugs. CMOs have become a known name among pharmaceutical companies due to their cost effective services. The CMOs offer a wide range of services including research and development, analytical services and final dosage preparation and packaging. Moreover, growing biopharma industry is offering lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. The growth of the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing market is attributed to the some key driving factors such as increase demand of biologics, growing biosimilar pipeline, stringent regulation and increasing outsourcing activities. However, increasing competition in the industry is expected to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.

The report segments global Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing market as follows:

Global Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market – By Product

Biologics Monoclonal Antibodies Recombinant Proteins Vaccines Others

Biosimilars

Global Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market – By Service

Development Process

Final Dosage Operation

Analytical and Quality Control

Final Packaging

Global Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market– By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



