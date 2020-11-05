Sports

Roggisch doesn’t expect Handball World Cup to be canceled |

Berlin (dpa) – Former world champion Oliver Roggisch expects the handball world championship to be held in Egypt as planned in January despite the corona pandemic.

“The Egyptians are very well prepared. I think we can expect everything to go well, ”said the team manager (42) of the German national team in the“ Morgenmagazin ”of the ZDF.

At the World Cup from January 13 to 31, 32 teams will fight for medals, Germany will meet Hungary, Uruguay and Cape Verde in Group A. “Of course it’s a great tournament. , but for handball in Germany and all over Europe it is extremely important that we have matches that are also broadcast live, that we just take place as handball. That’s the most important thing, and that’s why I trust the Egyptians to do it well, ”said the former defense chief.

