Democrats Still Defend Michigan Senate Seat

Along with the White House, Democrats also wanted to conquer the US Senate – but Republicans will likely retain their majority. However, it should shrink slightly.

Washington (AP) – Democrats defended a seat in the US Senate where they were recently seen clearly at a disadvantage.

In the end, your Senator Gary Peters prevailed against Republican challenger John James, as the AP news agency reported overnight based on election polls and the initial vote count.

So it is clear that Democrats will at least succeed in reducing the Republicans’ Senate majority from 53 to 52 out of 100 votes. Ahead of Tuesday’s Senate election, the polls gave them a good chance of winning a majority in Congress. But Republicans were able to defend their seats in several races where Democratic challengers were considered favorites.

By night, Democrats and Republicans had 48 votes each in the Senate – the results of four seats held by Republicans were still open. It was already clear that one of them in the state of Georgia will only be decided in a by-election in January. In the other three, Republican senators were in the lead.

The Senate occupies a key position in American politics. In addition to its legislative role, it confirms, among other things, presidential nominees for senior civil servants and judges.