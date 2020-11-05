Global Smart Home Market Rising Opportunities, Growth Insights By 2027 | Samsung, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Haier Group, Google (A Subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.)

Global Smart Home Market the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research’s reports database. With this smart home report, it becomes easy to establish and optimize each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. The report makes industry well acquainted with profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics. Furthermore, smart home market research report forecasts the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with type segment & market application. Market drivers and market restraints are studied carefully along with the analysis of the market structure.

Global smart home market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 17.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 304,127.48 million by 2027. Increasing usage of smartphones is a driving factor for the market growth.

North America dominates the smart home market, because of increasing business expansion and awareness among the customers. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to high manufacturing capacity of the region in addition to the technological capabilities. In the U.S., behavioural segment is dominating the market due to high availability of behavioural smart home devices as compared to proactive products. In China behavioural segment is dominating the market due to its low price as compared to proactive; this creates a big difference as the market is price sensitive. In the U.K. behavioural segment is dominating the market due to high demand of customised smart home devices and lack of awareness for proactive products.

The major players covered in the report are Samsung, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Haier Group, Google (A Subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.), General Electric Company (A Subsidiary of General Electric), Resideo Technologies, Inc, ABB, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Controls, Carrier, Legrand , ADT, Vivint, Inc., Acuity Brands Lighting, INC., The Chamberlain Group, Inc., Brinks Home Security, Sleep Number Corporation, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Crestron Electronics, Inc., Hanwha Techwin America., Switchmate, Lifi Labs, Inc., Kuna Systems, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc and Nice S.p.A.., among others.

Here is a short look at the T.O.C:

The first half of the chapters covers a step down approach of the key players that will be mentioned along with an individual company profile and their tried and tested market strategies.

The following chapters further includes the ongoing mergers as well as acquisitions w.r.t global prices which are calculated through a comprehensive sales analysis.

The next half of chapters includes a thorough regional distribution on a global scale as well a national scale.

The final chapters of the study includes the regional methodology implemented in the study, the statistical model as well as the latest industrial trends that were used for calculating the forecast.

The T.O.C also concludes the financial feasibilities for investment purposes with an overall conclusion to the study.

Historical Years 2015-2020 Forecast Years 2020-2027 Market Size 2019 XX Million Market Size 2024 XX Million CAGR 2020-2027 XX %

