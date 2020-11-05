Water Coolers Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2026|| ||| Know the businesses List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 |

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Whirlpool Corporation., Clover Co., Ltd., OASIS International., Glacial Home, Primo Water Cooperation., eAccess Solutions, Inc., Emerson Electric Co, Waterlogic Holdings Limited., Haier Inc, Edgars., Voltas, Inc., Electrolux Home Products, Inc, Breville, Inc., Blue Star Limited., AK Service & Food Equipment, Ocean Techno, Swaggers Technologies., Aquafizer India Co., Sunrise Water Cooler, Bharti Refrigeration Works., Rockwell Industries Limited

Water cooler market is expected to reach USD 3.82 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 7.65% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand for safe drinking water and easy installation process of the product are the factors which will affect the growth of the water cooler market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The countries covered in the Water Coolers market report are the ., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, U.S, France, U.K , , Netherlands, Rest of Europe in Europe, South Korea , Japan, India, South Korea, China Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), South Africa, Egypt, U.A.E, Israel, Rest of Saudi Arabia as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Global Water Cooler Market Scope and Market Size

Water cooler market is segmented on the basis of product, application, dispenser type, water source & purification type and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the water cooler market is segmented into bottles and bottle- less.

The application segment of the water cooler market is segmented into residential and commercial.

Based on dispenser type, the water cooler market is divided into wall mounted, bottom load water dispenser, table topwater dispenser, direct piping water dispenser and freestanding.

The water source and purification type segment is divided into bottled water dispenser and plumbed in water dispenser.

On the basis of distribution channel, the water cooler market is divided into direct sales, OEM, wholesaler/distributor, online shop/sales and service companies.

