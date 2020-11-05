US Presidential: Biden still needs a state

Washington (AP) – With major victories in Michigan and Wisconsin proclaimed by US broadcasters, Joe Biden is close to the goal: Wednesday afternoon (local time) only one state was missing to win the election and it seemed possible that the necessary count was still in the evening (local time).

In Nevada, the Minister of the Interior had announced that she wanted to release more figures on Wednesday evening. After evaluating more than 85% of the votes, Biden had already led as planned. Absentee votes are also expected to go in his direction, but it’s unclear whether the new numbers will be enough for the media to declare a winner that night. In Nevada, votes received before November 10, but not more than the postmark mailed on Tuesday Election Day, also count.

In Georgia, Biden had some ten thousand votes behind. Officials also expected results from other counties by 9:00 p.m. local time (3:00 a.m. German time), including Fulton County with Democratic metropolis Atlanta. Commentators believed it was possible the Democrat could overthrow the state.

More votes were missing in Pennsylvania. According to statistics website Fivethirtyeight, about a sixth of all votes were still pending. Trump was ahead by around 300,000 votes, but most of the missing votes were also cast by mail ballot. Here, officials had indicated that reliable figures might not be available until Thursday or Friday.

The US broadcaster and the AP news agency had previously slammed the state of Arizona against Biden. At first there was no sign that the whole race was going to turn. There were approximately 600,000 votes pending Wednesday afternoon (local time). Maricopa County had announced new numbers with the Phoenix metropolis at 7:00 p.m. (3:00 a.m. CET). Trump’s team were hoping for a bigger mistake in Arizona and wins in Pennsylvania and Georgia. Then the president would still get the majority.

In Wisconsin, which was awarded to Biden, according to the preliminary full tally, he led with about 20,000 votes or about 0.7 percentage point. Republicans announced they would call for a recount – in previous years only a few hundred votes had changed.

The count takes longer due to the high percentage of postal votes. Certification of these votes is often a lengthy process in the United States, and some signatures must be individually compared to those on the voters list. In all three states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, the Republican Party had halted efforts to open election envelopes ahead of the election on Tuesday.