Qualcomm Delivers Strong Q4 Financial Results Thanks to iPhone 12

Amid rumors of a possible Snapdragon 870, Qualcomm has just released financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter 2020. With a respectable revenue of $ 8.3 billion, the US giant has posted an impressive growth of 73 % of its compared to the same period last year.

Apple 04 November

Samsung 04 November

One of the main factors behind the significant increase is the use of the company’s 5G modems on the iPhone 12, according to Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm. “Our investments in 5G are paying off and showing benefits in our product and licensing business,” the executive told The Wall Street Journal. Mollenkopf also reports that the gains are expected to be even more substantial in the next quarter.

The massive US $ 1.8 billion payment made by Huawei in July, linked to securing essential licenses for the development of 5G, also contributed to the massive growth. Yet even without accounting for this value, the chip giant has grown by 35% per year.

The results, especially regarding the participation of the iPhone 12, are very interesting considering the countless conflicts that arose between Apple and Qualcomm last year. The two companies struck a billionaire deal in August to end the trade dispute. One of the results of the end of the conflicts was the adoption of the Snapdragon X55 modem during the recent launches of the Cupertino giant.

The exponential growth shouldn’t stop there, given that Apple intends to expand Qualcomm’s use of silicon in its devices in the coming years. According to the manufacturer’s reports, the Snapdragon X60, X65 and X70 modems are expected to equip major Apple devices by 2024.