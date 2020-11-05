There is an exhibition with works by Dalí, Koons and more in Cascais – and admission is free

The show has big names in the arts and will run until December 6 at the Cascais Marina.

To see until December 6.

Until December 6, the Cascais marina is a privileged meeting point for modern and contemporary art. Here you will find works by names like Salvador Dalí, Jeff Koons, Patrick Hughes, Carole Feuerman and Richard Orlinski, among others. And entry is free,

The exhibition is in charge of Bel-Air Fine Art, an international group of art galleries which has now brought this bet, in a special offer. The space is open every day, Monday to Friday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. On weekends the closing time is the same, but tours can be done from 10 a.m.

With more than 600 square meters of surface and a completely renovated space, this temporary art gallery combines a vast exhibition space with a privileged setting in the immediate vicinity.

Salvador Dali is the most important name. In total, more than 30 original prints, lithographs and rare drawings that you will be able to appreciate, the result of a partnership with the private collector Jean Amiot. But this exhibition has much more to discover. Click through the gallery and find out a little more than you might expect.