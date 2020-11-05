G2 Esports Group C winner of CS: GO Blast Premier Fall

Copenhagen (dpa) – Already in the first tournament with the new signing Nikola “NiKo” Kovač, the Counter-Strike team of G2 Esports shines: in the group C of the Blast Premier Fall, the Berlin organization obtained the first place, ahead of the Danes of Astralis.

Both teams will advance to the tournament final in December.

Astralis had already beaten G2 2-1 (11:16; 16:12; 19:15) in the group stage. In the game for the group victory, G2 turned the tide: G2 was able to win the card of his own choosing Dust2 with 16:11. Astralis then lost an 8:12 lead over Nuke – G2 secured the match with 16:13.

In Group C, Brazilian team Furia in particular fell short of expectations. The Brazilians had won major tournaments in North America in recent months. At the Fall Blast Tournament, however, the team remained winless.