Starlink: Reports Reveal Elon Musk’s Network Delivers More Speed ​​Than Promised

Starlink is the bet of Elon Musk, famous for his Tesla engines, to provide high speed Internet access around the world. The technology is based on a gigantic network of satellites, which currently number more than thousands in Earth orbit. Very advanced, Starlink’s equipment has already demonstrated its ability to achieve high speeds in tests, but new reports bring even more encouraging figures.

As Elon Musk netizens claim on a dedicated Reddit page, speeds above those promised have been achieved in recent weeks. Starlink guarantees to provide connections that reach transfer rates between 50 Mbps and 150 Mbps, but some reach 205 Mbps. Fortunately, even the worst recorded result is respectable, reaching 72 Mbps. Overall, we have 40ms latency and 20Mbps download.

Despite this, the news is not all good, with the cost of using Starlink still quite high. Those interested in satellite internet must pay a hefty amount of US $ 600 (~ R $ 3,398) for compatible equipment, including antenna and router, in addition to paying a monthly fee of $ 99. US $ (~ R $ 566). In response to a Twitter user, Musk reveals that lowering those values ​​is one of SpaceX’s biggest challenges.

Reducing the cost of the Starlink terminal, which can seem rather pedestrian, is actually our most difficult technical challenge.

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 3, 2020

Starlink is expected to expand its areas of operation in the coming months, with more invitations sent out later this week. The satellite connection is expected to arrive in Europe between March and February 2021 and is only awaiting regulatory approval.