Redmi Note 9 5G is expected to arrive with an adaptable 120Hz display and 4800mAh battery

Update (04/11/2020) – BB

Yesterday November 3, we saw the first details of a possible 5G version of the Redmi Note 9 and the first details point to a cell phone possibly equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, with cores up to 2.4 GHz.

Moreover, the first rumors revealed that Xiaomi’s new smartphone will arrive with a screen with a high refresh rate. This specification is now backed up by new leaks, which indicate that the Redmi Note 9 5G will feature an adaptable 120Hz display.

With new smartphones, mobile phones can – according to rumors – adapt the screen refresh rate of 30, 48, 50, 60, 90 and 120 Hz, depending on the current need of the device. This feature can help increase the battery life of the device, which is already happening with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, for example.

Economy and Market Nov 04

Departures 04 Nov

In addition to the refresh rate, the phone is expected to arrive with a 6.67-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

As far as your camera is concerned, the Redmi Note 9 5G should come with a 108 MP main sensor, but there are no details regarding the number of lenses that make up the rear assembly, as well as the front camera specifications.

Finally, the most recent leak also reveals that the smartphone is expected to arrive with a 4800mAh battery, but, as of now, there is no information on charging speed or even support for fast charging. .

Original text (03/11/2020)

Redmi Note 9 5G has LCD screen, chipset and other details confirmed to be leaking

While working on a Redmi K40 with a Snapdragon 775G processor, Xiaomi may also be preparing to announce a 5G variant of the Redmi Note 9 family. The information was confirmed this week by several Chinese sources.

Despite the public’s expectation for the launch of the Redmi Note 10 family, everything indicates that Xiaomi should bet on the presentation of three new models within the already packed Redmi Note 9 range. Indeed, these devices have not been launched. than outside of China.

Equipped with an IPS LCD screen, this new Redmi Note 9 5G should bring a 3.8mm hole in the upper left corner to accommodate the front camera. In addition, the famous and reliable Digital Chat Station has confirmed display support for “high refresh rate” content.





Rumors October 30

Economy and market Oct. 27

In addition to differentiating itself from current models, the new Redmi Note 9 5G also brings 8 GB of RAM and the Android 10 operating system. Its processor is a 2.4 GHz octa-core, and everything indicates that we are talking about MediaTek Dimensity 800U.

Finally, the middleman has to come out of the box with a 48 MP main camera and even support for 22.5W fast charging. Xiaomi has so far not confirmed the release date or commented on the publication of the rumors.

Even so, it is very likely that these new devices will be sold under the POCO brand outside of China. Indeed, the numbering of the Redmi Note 9 5G appeared in a certification in Europe as belonging to a POCO device.

What did you think of the possible specifications of the Redmi Note 9 5G? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

see more

The Redmi Note 9 is available from Pontofrio for R $ 1519. The cost-benefit ratio is good. There are 16 best models. To see the 38 other offers, click here.

(updated November 4, 2020, 4:54 p.m.)