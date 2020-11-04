PIX: the central bank reveals that more than 1,500 transfers were made in 1 day of operation

New payment method from the Central Bank of Brazil, the PIX started operating as a test on Tuesday, November 3 for a limited number of users. The system is still operating at limited times, but it is already showing interesting results, according to a report released by the federal agency on Wednesday.

Economy and market 10 Oct.

Security Sep 26

According to the Central Bank, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., the PIX made 1,570 transfers, moving a total of R $ 142,000, or about 90 reais per user, on average. Interestingly, the highest value transaction is more than half of the money processed, totaling R $ 85,000.

In this first stage, called soft opening, there is a participation of 1% to 5% of the users of the 762 registered financial institutions, which represent 97% of the active bank accounts in Brazil. Also according to the British Columbia report, there was instability in the system of some companies, but the 10 second limit was respected in all cases, with 50% of them being completed in 6 seconds.





Finally, the document reveals that the PIX already has a register of 25 million individuals, in addition to 1 million companies, which together represent an even greater number given the multiple key options whose registration is required. authorized. More than 60 million keys have already been registered, including 2.24 million registered just this Tuesday.

The PIX goes live on November 16, allowing transactions to be carried out 14 hours a day, 7 days a week. Until then, the system will remain restricted, operating between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m., with the exception of Thursdays, when the time will be between 9 a.m. and 12 a.m., and Fridays, between 12 a.m. and 10 p.m.