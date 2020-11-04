Big Point for RB Leipzig: Forsberg wins against Paris

Leipzig (dpa) – RB Leipzig have won the first part of Julian Nagelsmann’s knockout duel with Paris Saint-Germain and once again have the best chances of advancing in the Champions League.

78 days after the lost semi-finals, the Saxons responded Wednesday with a 2-1 (1-1) against the champions of France. With six points, Leipzig are in second place halfway through the group stage behind Manchester United, who surprisingly lost 2-1 to Istanbul Basaksehir.

Angel Di Maria (6th minute) shocked RB early with the deficit. The Argentina international, already an exceptional man in the semi-final in August, took advantage of a serious mistake by Dayot Upamecano. Of all the people, Christopher Nkunku (42nd), who comes from the PSG youth team, equalized before the break. Emil Forsberg (57th) finally converted a penalty with his hand and secured the first victory for Julian Nagelsmann against his teacher Thomas Tuchel. PSG had to end the match after the yellow-red cards against Idrissa Gueye (69th) and Presnel Kimpembe (90th + 5) outnumbered.

“We’re a little lucky with the penalty, but after that we made up for it well and we deserved to win,” Nagelsmann said in the DAZN interview. “Awesome,” commented the lucky winning goalscorer Forsberg – then literally rushed: “It was an important goal, an important victory for us. I’m proud of the team, ”said the Swede. “We played courageously, we were hungry, we really wanted to win – and you saw it today. We did a great job! Said Forsberg. “We are really happy to have got all three,” said teammate Marcel Sabitzer.

On the other hand, the professional of PSG Thilo Kehrer was disappointed. “It wasn’t enough for us to keep control of the game after the 1-0 victory. We have been infected by the unrest in Leipzig, ”said the German footballer, who was substituted in the second half. “If we had gone 2-0 and calmed the game down, we could have won.”

Nagelsmann surprisingly reacted to the loss of Parisian superstars Kylian Mbappé and Neymar to injury – he initially gave up a striker himself in the starting XI and offered Forsberg as a suspended board. The alarm was initially on the other side when Di Maria defeated RB goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi with his outside instep.

In direct return, Amadou Haidara and Angeliño (8th) had a huge double chance to equalize, but both attempts were blocked shortly before the line. At the end of an eventful early phase, Di Maria could have become a hero. But the offensive star (16th) failed on a hand penalty caused by Upamecano to Gulacsi.

Paris was more willing, more secure and still felt a step faster than RB. Nagelsmann’s offensive concept didn’t work at all in Leipzig’s last two scoreless goals. Once again, the Saxons were lucky when Moise Kean (39th) missed the goal due to offside. Then RB had a bit more access, and Nkunku used Angeliño’s back pass with a shot from 18 yards to equalize.

Leipzig was back in the game and Nagelsmann made no changes or tactical changes during the break. Forsberg’s shot (53rd) went a little over the goal, under pressure from Sweden’s Presnel Kimpembe played the ball with his hand three minutes later in his own penalty area. After the video evidence, Polish referee Szymon Marciniak awarded a penalty, which Forsberg safely converted.

Paris had lost control of the game – as had Gueye a good 20 minutes before the end. The midfielder fouled Haidara at the halfway line completely unnecessarily and saw his second yellow card. After that, the guests struggled to lobby and create convincing scoring opportunities.