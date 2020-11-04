Samsung Knox could use cell phone camera to scan barcode in future

Launched in 2013, the Samsung Knox security platform is used to provide multiple layers of protection for the brand’s smartphones, tablets and wearables against personal data theft, malware and other malicious attacks. But now a new patent filed in Europe shows that the tool could gain new features.

According to the document, with an order placed on November 3, Samsung’s security system will be able to perform barcode scanning, to be used in the management of logistics processes, such as tracking the process of delivering goods. .

With a brand named “Samsung Knox Capture”, the function is described, among other things, as “software for a logistics management system using barcode information via camera capture; image data capture devices; and software for tracking goods in transit ”.

There is still no confirmation from Samsung on a possible launch of Knox Capture. But the trend is that the South Korean company will not announce any news on this before the launch of the Galaxy S21 family – scheduled for January 2021.

It is important to note that the existence of a patent does not mean that the technology in question will be realized. But the record indicates that the feature or product is on the company’s radar.

What do you expect from this new feature of Samsung’s digital security platform? Leave us your opinion in the comments below.