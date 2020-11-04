Microsoft Lana Build 20251 for Windows 10 for Insiders with Bug Fixes

Less than a week after 20246, Microsoft released a new version for users of the Windows 10 Insider program. Version 20251 reached Dev Channel subscribers with bug fixes.

According to the Redmond giant itself, there are no major changes in its operating system with the new update, only improvements related to security and stability, in addition to the resolution of errors.

But it was not surprising that there was no new feature in this latest version. Since last week, Microsoft has moved to the FE_RELEASE development branch.

Usually, major new features are added to Windows 10 tests when they are in RS_PRERELEASE. In this current modality, it is the updates that are already close to launch in the final edition. In other words, there aren’t a lot of new features to add.

A total of nine issues have been fixed, including one that caused the dialog’s background to appear gray instead of white, and another that caused the taskbar to stop button to be hidden. , in the Start menu.

Microsoft also said it was working to resolve seven other errors found in its operating system. In one case, installing games from the Microsoft Store on a secondary drive with no operating system installed makes it inaccessible.

