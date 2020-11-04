Microsoft is planning a change in Windows 10 and its feature updates

Microsoft has been offering two feature updates every year since Windows 10 was launched. A change has recently taken place. It happened silently. The fall meeting has turned into a service pack.

That approach happened last year. It came about after the fiasco of Feature Update 1809, also known as the October 2018 Update. This year we are experiencing the same process again. Windows 10 October 2020 Update is not a major or major update. Most of it takes place under the hood with little novelty. You can reread our news on this subject.

Windows 10 October 2020 update is available, big news!

Usually this practice will still be relevant in 2021, but a small change seems to be emerging.

Windows 10 in 2021, a change in its developments

The development of Windows 10 is based on two annual meetings. The first, in spring, brings an important update. New features, improvements and new functions are introduced. All of this little world is generally known beforehand because the tests are conducted upstream through the Windows Insider Program.

The second date is set for fall, this time with a smarter update. It focuses on bug fixes, stability, and performance. We often talk about a major service pack that aims to improve and optimize the Windows 10 experience.

It makes sense to release two major updates each year. Microsoft reduces the risk of errors and problems. This strategy has worked quite well so far.

A change is expected to occur in 2021. Microsoft could offer the smaller update in the spring, not in the fall. Why ?

Windows 10 will no longer be the focus. A new version is in preparation. It’s called Windows 10X and is expected to launch in spring 2021. This release date indicates that the next major feature updates are expected to be released around the same time. By reversing the approach with Windows 10, Microsoft is limiting the difficulty by preventing two critical updates from running at the same time. In addition, companies benefit from a longer support period with this new calendar.

The company remains discreet on this matter and no details have been given.