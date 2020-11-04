Microsoft Launcher updated with UI improvements, timeline removal and more

Now the Redmond giant has just released a new update for its launcher, making some changes and improvements in its usability. There were optimizations on the recent apps page and the feature of adding app icons to the home screen, which should no longer suffer from lag or crashes. The paging interface and app group functionality, used on the Surface Duo to open two apps at the same time on each screen, have also been improved.

However, the update removed some of the features that were present in previous versions. Among the features cut is Parental Controls, which has been moved to the company’s family safety app, in addition to the timeline, which was originally designed to “continue where you left off.” With it it was possible to open a link or a document that was running on the computer directly on the cell phone.

Microsoft Launcher is free and available in its new version via the Play Store. However, it should be remembered that it may take some time for all users to update the update.