Defense wants Halle’s trial to be suspended or interrupted

Magdeburg (dpa) – In connection with the right-wing terrorist attack in Halle, the defense has requested a suspension or at least a three-week break in the proceedings.

However, the president of the Naumburg Higher Regional Court, Ursula Mertens, said that after a preliminary assessment of the claim, she tended to reject the claim. She initially gave the lawsuits and ancillary lawsuits until November 16 for comment. The next day of the trial is scheduled for November 17.

On October 9, 2019, a terrorist attempted to kill 51 people who were celebrating Yom Kippur, the highest Jewish holiday, in the synagogue in Halle. He failed at the door, then shot a 40-year-old passer-by and later a 20-year-old in a kebab shop and injured others. German Stephan Balliet, 28, confessed to the crimes and justified them with anti-Semitic and racist conspiracy theories. The trial has been taking place before the Naumburg Higher Regional Court since July, but it is taking place in Magdeburg for lack of space.

The context of the last motion is a claim from the ranks of the ancillary lawsuit. This is a passer-by whom the assassin encountered and injured while trying to escape. The federal prosecutor had classified this as negligent bodily harm in the indictment. Interrogation of the defendants and witnesses showed that the defendant intended to kill, the passer-by’s lawyer said.

After recognizing the dark skin color of the passer-by, the accused walked directly towards him to kill him. A song on the accused’s storage medium, which is about a terrorist running a car over people for racist motives, suggests that the accused deliberately approached the passer-by to kill him.

In order to be able to convict the accused of attempted murder in this case as well, although the case is charged with attempted bodily harm, a court must prepare the defense with legal reference to this scenario. Mertens gave this information at the suggestion of counsel for the private prosecutor, who in turn allowed the defense to seek a stay of the trial. According to the Code of Criminal Procedure, criminal proceedings must be suspended if the defendant denies being prepared to face new circumstances which allow the application of more severe criminal law against the defendant.

After a preliminary assessment, Mertens said she saw no “new condition” in the incident and therefore was inclined to reject the request. If she changes her mind and accepts the stay request, the process would have burst. Several lawyers from the secondary prosecutor’s office described this as highly unlikely after the day of the trial.

Lawyer Hans-Dieter Weber, who had requested the stay, also said Wednesday afternoon that he was not aiming for a failure of the proceedings and had therefore given the possibility of an interruption of his request. The defense will now first consider the claims of the sub-claimants.

So far, the court expected a verdict in mid-December; oral argument is scheduled to begin on November 17. It was not initially foreseeable that this timeline could still be met after Wednesday’s candidacies.

On the 19th day of the trial, the content of the accused’s internet activities was once again the center of attention. The court invited the author and journalist Karolin Schwarz as an expert. She has been researching far-right online communities for a long time and – unlike authorities – has observed and documented their reactions to the attack. Schwarz submitted numerous screenshots to the court.

The accused allegedly radicalized in far-right forums and also acquired his knowledge of building weapons on the Internet. During the announcement of the crime and in a video, he had used several codes typical of the scene, referring to the murderer from Christchurch in New Zealand and thus addressed the audience of the far-right internet forums . After the attack, as Schwarz showed, there was initially a lot of malice and ridicule for the assassin’s failure to enter the synagogue. For this, the accused was insulted in a racist and homophobic manner. Other users, however, praised the attack.