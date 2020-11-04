iFood Launches Free Digital Restaurant Account With PIX Support

This Wednesday (4), iFood announced the launch of digital accounts for restaurants registered on the platform. The initiative will feature financial services integrated with integrated sales. Among them, PIX support – from November 16 – and the prepaid card with the Visa banner.

The initiative was developed by MovilePay in partnership with Zoop. It will be completely free and will also allow entrepreneur banking transactions, such as bill payments and transfers. There will also be options for prepayment of iFood debts, QR Code payments and the use of point of sale terminals.

According to MovilePay president Daniel Bergman, the intention of the business with the restaurants account is to expand access to financial services for smaller establishments.

“Many of these restaurants, especially small and medium-sized businesses, face several barriers to opening accounts, accessing credit and other perks necessary to run their business and grow.

Daniel Bergman

Chairman of MovilePay

IFood Commercial Director Ricardo Ubrig emphasizes the use of entrepreneurs to centralize spending and collections within the app.

“We have been thinking about how to make restaurants more user-friendly, reduce their bank charges and, in the near future, offer other financial services.”

Ricardo Ubrig

IFood Commercial Director

Access to the account can be done directly via the application or via the official iFood website. The novelty has already passed a test phase with 1000 restaurants, between April and October of this year.

