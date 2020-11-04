Sports

Questionable Hummels Mission – Favre: “I Don’t Know” |

rej November 4, 2020

Brugge (dpa) – The use of BVB defense chief Mats Hummels in the Bundesliga’s best match against FC Bayern Munich is still questionable.

“I absolutely can’t say that, I don’t know. We hope so, but I don’t know if Mats will be ready, ”said Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre after the 3-0 victory in the Champions League game at Club Bruges.

Hummels, 31, suffered a muscle injury after scoring two goals in Revierclub Bielefeld’s 2-0 win on October 31 and was absent from the away game in Belgium. Commenting on a possible use by the 2014 world champion on Saturday against his former club FC Bayern, the boss of the fired player Sebastian Kehl said: “He has very good medicinal meat. We all hope he’s there. But the decision will likely not be made until Friday. “

