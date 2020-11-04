US Presidential: Biden wins the major states

Washington (AP) – After winning important states in the electoral battle in the United States, presidential candidate Joe Biden is faced with victory over current Donald Trump.

“Now, after a long night of counting, it’s clear that we are winning enough states to get the 270 votes needed to win the presidency,” Biden said Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware.

According to corresponding media reports, Biden won the besieged states of Michigan and Wisconsin against Trump on Wednesday. The Republican declared himself the winner ahead of time on election night Wednesday and announced he would take his claim to the US Supreme Court.

The victory in those Midwestern states is a milestone victory for Biden. The 77-year-old only needs one state to secure the necessary number of 270 voters and win the election against Trump. For example, it could be Nevada, Georgia, or Pennsylvania.

Biden stressed on Wednesday that he did not want to officially claim the victory for himself. But once the tally is over, “we believe we’ll be the winners.” He made himself presidential in his speech and stressed that America must overcome the deep division. “In order to move forward, we must stop treating our adversaries as enemies,” Biden said. “We are not enemies.”

Biden said he campaigned as a Democrat. “But I will govern as US president,” he added. The presidency is the only office that represents the nation.

Trump had already given himself confident of victory: “We were on the verge of winning this election,” the president said Wednesday morning and added: “Frankly, we won this election.” Biden’s campaign team accused Trump of wanting to stop the counting of legally cast votes. It is “scandalous, unprecedented and false”.

During the day, Trump posted several tweets in which he scolded the vote count and made serious allegations. His lead, which still existed Tuesday night, “magically disappeared” in one state after another, he wrote. In the besieged state of Pennsylvania, they are “working hard” to quickly “wipe out” half a million votes, he has written elsewhere. Twitter provided several messages with warnings about “potentially misleading” statements. Biden said, “We don’t rest until every vote has been counted.”

Trump had previously raised the mood against postal voting during the election campaign and raised doubts about its legality – although postal voting is an established form of voting. He warned of massive counterfeiting without any substantiated evidence. There was no evidence of significant electoral fraud.

Trump’s election team has announced it wants to call for a recount of votes in Wisconsin for “irregularities.” In Michigan, she says she filed a lawsuit with a court asking for an immediate end to the count until Republicans have access to the polls. In Pennsylvania, too, Trump legally wants to get, among other things, a suspension of the vote count until his own election observers have better access to it.

In the highly competitive industrial state of Pennsylvania, Trump led the way, but only half of the 2.5 to 3 million mail-in votes were counted on Wednesday. Analysts assumed the majority of votes still open, mostly via letters, were attributable to Biden.

The governor of the US state of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, has called it a “stress test for democracy.” He will do whatever he can to make sure every vote in his state is counted, the Democratic Party politician in Harrisburg said.

Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the country would see the election decision soon. “It is not yet clear who won the presidential race,” Trump’s confidant told reporters. He added that he did not think Trump’s announcement to continue fighting for the court election was a problem.

Trump, 74, overall did much better than expected in the polls. Biden, three, missed the clear election victory Democrats hoped for and had to admit defeat to the Republican President of Florida and Texas. Prior to the election, the statistics portal “FiveThirtyEight” had calculated only about a ten percent chance of Trump winning.

The American president is not elected directly by the citizens, but by the electorate. With the exception of the two states of Nebraska and Maine, all of their votes go to the winner in the respective state. 270 votes are needed to enter the White House. In 2016, Trump won fewer votes nationwide than Hillary Clinton, but won more voters.