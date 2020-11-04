IPhone 12 can be launched in Brazil again in November for prices up to R $ 14,000

Official in the United States on October 13, the iPhone 12 family may already have a date and prices to reach Brazil. Apple’s new cell phones are said to arrive in the country on November 20 – a Friday – at prices of up to R $ 14,000.

The information was revealed by several sources on the MacMagazine website. The date in question confirms what was already indicated in a document of the new smartphones of the iPhone 12 series from the operator Vivo.

Price side, the MacMagazine portal had also published at the end of October a table of values ​​for the complete range of the new devices of the giant of Cupertino. Costs would start from R $ 6,999 – for the 64GB iPhone 12 Mini – and go up to R $ 13,999 – on the 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max.

It would be the first time that Apple devices have crossed the R $ 10,000 mark in versions with less storage since Apple began operations in the domestic market. Remember the prices disclosed below:

The introduction of the iPhone 12 family in the United States has also resulted in higher prices for older iPhones in Brazil, unlike in countries like China and India, where values ​​have fallen.

So, what are your expectations for the arrival of the iPhone 12 models on the Brazilian market? Tell us your opinion in the comments box.