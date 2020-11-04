Redmi 9 vs Redmi Note 9: better to go basic or intermediate? | Comparative

Are you looking for an intermediate mobile phone from Xiaomi and you were in doubt between Redmi 9 and Redmi Note 9? Since the price difference is small between the two, it must be really hard to decide which one to buy. This is why TudoCelular will help you by listing the positive and negative points of each so that you make the right choice. Here we go!

Design

Redmi 9

Redmi note 9

The Note line always came with a more polished finish, but the Note 9 was an exception. Unlike previous generations with glass back, this one has the same plastic that is used in the Redmi 9.

Both are painted with a gradient effect. The Redmi 9 brings a texture that makes the device less slippery, and since both are the same size and weight, it offers superior ergonomics. But don’t worry, Xiaomi is sending a silicone cap on both as a gift.

77.01 x 163.32 x 9.1 mm

6.53 inches – 2340×1080 px

77.2 x 162.3 x 8.9 mm

6.53 inches – 2340×1080 px

From the front, the only difference is the position of the notch: it is a hole in the left corner of the Note 9 and the classic drop of the Redmi 9. At the back we find four cameras in each, with a more prominent provision in the note. The biometric reader is the same height and works well on both.

Both Xiaomi models bring the current technologies, the only difference being the presence of NFC in the Note 9. If you don’t care about this technology then what you choose.

We start with the first point for the Redmi Note 9.

Multimedia and software

Screen and sound





One point that Xiaomi needs to improve in its accessible intermediaries is the multimedia package. We’re not complaining that they both come with an LCD screen, but having a decent level of brightness is essential to use your cell phone outside the house without feeling angry. The Note 9 is a bit better than the Redmi 9 in this, but in return it has lower contrast and a grayer black.

If you expect good HDR support for videos on YouTube or Netflix, then forget it. Color grading is also bad for both. It is possible to change this in the screen settings, but it is clear that the simple panel adopted by the manufacturer has its limitations.

The sound part also needs more attention from Xiaomi. There is only one audio output out of the two. Audio has higher power in Redmi 9. In Note 9, the sound is muffled with distorted mids and highs.

As expected from the Chinese manufacturer, no helmet in the box. You can connect anyone to the P2 input, but if you’re looking for a good music phone, you might be disappointed with both.

We give a drawing on the screen and a point in the sound for Redmi 9.

Software





Android 10 and MIUI 12 is the combination you will have on Redmi 9 and Note 9. All the features present in one are also available in the other. This includes the app to use the phone as a remote control and the Game Turbo to boost games and even measure frame rate per second in games.

You could say that Xiaomi pays more attention to the Note line in the updates, but that’s not true. The Redmi Note 8 has been left behind in Android updates and the same can happen with the Note 9. Unfortunately, you can’t be sure that the Xiaomi you are going to buy will ever be updated to Android 11. If you are looking for a Chinese cell phone, you will have to be patient.

We will be inspired by the software.

Performance

The Redmi 9 is equipped with the Helio G80 and the Note 9 brings the Helio G85. What changes between the two? Only the speed of the GPU. The most curious part is that the Note 9 was almost 1 minute slower in our speed test. It is in these moments that well-optimized software makes a total difference to having a good multitasking experience.

And in benchmarks, does the faster GPU help Note 9 get bigger numbers? He should, but both achieve the same scoring level. In AnTuTu, Redmi 9 even got a few more points, but the difference is small, you don’t even have to worry about it.

As the two share the same GPU and screen resolution, it was already expected to have the same performance in games. It is possible to play PUBG in High Quality with an average of 30 fps, while the other games delivered fluidity close to the maximum that the 60Hz screen can offer. The only exception is Asphalt 9 which showed freezes. on the Redmi line.

Redmi 9 takes points for better multitasking.

Drums

Both come with a 5,020mAh battery, which could result in similar battery life, but it’s clear the Note 9 software is optimized for consumption. Due to the fact that it kills all Android services, its battery can provide an average of 5 extra hours. This means that when the Redmi 9 unloads, the Note 9 will still have 30% left.

Xiaomi has been more generous with it by including a 22.5W charger which takes 50 minutes less to recharge the battery.

And with that we give a double point in battery for the Note 9.

Cameras

Both have four cameras on the back. The Redmi 9 has a main sensor of just 13 MP, which may seem a lot lower than the Note MP’s 48 MP, but to our surprise it manages to record better daytime photos. Ultra-wide sound also captures sharper images with less noise.

How is it possible? We clearly see the same lack of optimization that affected performance, also sacrificing the advanced camera sensor. Does this also affect the macro? It has autofocus on the Note 9, but the low resolution results in worse photos compared to what you’ll get with Redmi 9.

But take it slow, not all is lost with the Note 9. If you normally take more photos at night, this is where it makes a big difference and records photos that are much clearer and quieter. Plus, it has a night mode which helps a lot. Finally, we have the blur camera which does a better job on the Note 9 in shot separation.

We draw on the camera.

Photos taken with Redmi 9

Which is best for selfies? It depends. During the day you will have clearer images with the Note 9, but only the light falls and the quality goes hand in hand, as well as the appearance of more obvious noises due to the smaller focal aperture of your camera. In general, none of them are really enthusiastic about selfies and we can say that they offer a similar experience also with some background blur.

We are inspired by selfies.

Photos taken with Redmi Note 9

None are capable of recording 4K videos. Recording quality is only average, but a little better on the Note 9 in darker places. There’s no effective stabilization system on any, and focusing is slower on the Redmi 9. To make matters worse, both capture only mono audio. It is unacceptable for the price that Xiaomi charges them.

We closed the camera with a point for Note 9.

Price

The Redmi 9 is officially sold in Brazil for R $ 2,000, while the Note 9 costs R $ 500 more. These are hefty values ​​if you want to have DL’s national warranty, but if you prefer the imported model available in the retail market, you’ll find both for almost the same price.

We have finished the comparison with the last point for Redmi 9.

Finished

It was a tough battle and almost ended in a draw. This is justified because the price difference is small between Redmi 9 and Redmi Note 9, these are phones that offer a similar experience. The Note 9 has NFC, a brighter screen, longer battery life, and better cameras at night.

The Redmi 9 has a better color display, more powerful sound, better multitasking performance and better daytime cameras. What is most important to you? To make things easier: buy the cheapest, but if the price is the same, we recommend the Redmi Note 9.

RESULT

Redmi Note 9: 8 POINTS

Sleeker design and NFC Higher brightness display Full of extras software Longer battery life Less charging time Better camera for night shots Best daytime selfies Superior camcorder

Redmi 9: 7 POINTS

Higher contrast display More powerful sound Software full of extras Better multitasking performance Best camera for daytime photos Best nighttime selfies More affordable

(updated November 4, 2020, 4:54 p.m.)