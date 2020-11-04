IPhone 12 Pro beats Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with Snapdragon in speed test

Launched in mid-October last year, the iPhone 12 Pro took on rival Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in a speed test to find out which current top of the range can provide the best performance to the user.

The experiment was carried out by the PhoneBuff channel, on YouTube, and used the version of the Samsung smartphone with the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. You can view the following results:

As it was possible to see, in the first round the iPhone 12 Pro left behind and managed to overtake and open the advantage in the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from Microsoft tools – Word and Excel. The Apple device was also successful in winning the long run in publisher Adobe Rush and in three of the four games tested.

Samsung’s device managed to be slightly faster, mostly on social media, such as Facebook, and streaming platforms, such as Spotify, ESPN, and Hulu. The difference in the first stage was about 14 seconds less in favor of the iPhone (1:41:12 vs 1:55:46).

In the second round, both phones were able to reopen all background apps. However, even with half the RAM (6GB vs. 12GB), the Apple device managed to multitask faster than Samsung’s competitor (42:99 vs. 46:02).

