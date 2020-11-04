PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4 and PS5: five generations of consoles in twenty-five years of history

Sony will close the 26th anniversary of the PlayStation line in December. However, before that happens, the gamer market will benefit from the next generation of consoles, the PS5, which is one of the Japanese giant’s biggest technological leaps since the launch of the first line in 1994.

In the comparison originally made by HDBlog, it is possible to get a sense of the growth of these platforms in size, performance and resources over the nearly three decades of existence. So the PS1, PS2, PS3 and PS4 will go one-on-one with the new big guy from Sony to see things that have been critical to the growth of the Sonyastas mass.

Entering the gamer market was the biggest chance Sony had ever given, as it had no intention of developing its own consoles. However, the fact that plans to develop an accessory for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) were scrapped when the Japanese ended the partnership, prompted the stable market giant to dive into new seas to launch the PlayStation 1..

Economy and Market Nov 04

Android 03 November

Therefore, it ended up becoming the main bet of the company, as it brought 3D as a novelty, something that until then had not been explored in video games of the time, taking audiences to a new level of immersion, which in the early years of sales helped kick off big franchises such as Tekken, Resident Evil, Silent Hill, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, Tomb Raider, and Gran Turismo.

In 1997 Sony released the DualAnalog and DualShock controls, which bring the dual triggers that are still used today, and still give many players feedback on in-game actions, which in those generations was still limited to small vibrations. in response to movements seen on the screen.

Over the years, the controller ended up becoming a subscription for PlayStations, since with each generation the format of the consoles changed, but the original structure of the accessory has been maintained until today, but now with a few addendum that will make the reactions even more impactful and immersive.

When the PlayStation 2 was launched, Sony began to risk the production of limited units to allow the public to invest in rare models and, at the same time, to come up with a newer version in order to honor the fans and with improved quality. several problems, because in the 2000s Sony started to have more direct competitors.

When the DualShock 3 controller was launched, gamers were able to enjoy a good evolutionary leap from the Japanese, who implemented the L2 and R2 buttons to replace previously used models, and ended up making the use of triggers even more effective in games of chance, especially due to the fact that games underwent a great evolution during this period and gained more options for strokes and movements.

On PlayStation 5, it is possible to enjoy this part of the visual evolution of the controller, as well as the replacement and implementation of new controls, making it even easier for the current generation, very connected, sharing games. , etc. Internet content.

The feedback is even more realistic, where it is possible to feel the real impact of certain actions, such as shooting and punching, in addition if it is possible to feel differences in the changes of scenarios, moving from terrain flatter in a more rustic place, which makes the sensations even more tangible.

With the arrival of November, it only remains for the public to know in practice what the experience of playing with the PS5 looks like, since the delivery of products purchased during the presale will begin in the coming weeks. Thus, we will see Sony in a new phase, with a new video game, but keeping the same gamer root that made it bet on a market not so familiar to the brand in the 90s.

So, dear reader, what was your first console in the PlayStation family? Tell us in the comments!