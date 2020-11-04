Conductive Textiles Market to Set Phenomenal Growth in Key Regions by 2026 | Hitek Electronic Materials Ltd., Jarden Applied Materials, Omega Shielding Products, 3M

Brief Overview on Conductive Textiles Market

Conductive textile is fabrics that can conduct electricity and have wide applications in heating textiles sensors, communication and electrostatic discharge clothing. The textiles can be made by conductive yarns. Conductive textile is made when a non-conductive or less conductive substrate is coated with an electrically conductive element, such as carbon, nickel, gold, silver or titanium.

Global conductive textiles market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.3 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.This rise in market value can be attributed to rising demand of conductive textiles in various fields.

Some of the companies competing in the Conductive Textiles Market are: TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Laird, SEIREN Co., Ltd., Bekaert, Hitek Electronic Materials Ltd., Emei (HK) Electronics Ltd., Shieldex U.S., AiQ Smart Clothing, Holland Shielding Systems BV, MarKTek Inc., Coatex Industries, Swift Textile Metalizing LLC, Jarden Applied Materials, Omega Shielding Products, 3M, Eeonyx, V Technical Textiles Inc., Metal Textiles Corporation, Zauba Technologies & Data Services Private Limited, TIBTECH innovation, etc

Market Drivers:

Growing demand from military and healthcare sector is acting as a major driver in the growth of the market

Increasing awareness for conductive textiles in various industries boosts the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of production of conductive textiles hinders the market growth

Incompatibility of manufacturing practices also acts as a restraint in the growth of the market

The report analyses the general market conditions such as product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand, and market growth rate which supports businesses on deciding upon several strategies. Furthermore, big sample sizes have been utilized for the data collection in this Conductive Textiles report which suits the necessities of small, medium as well as large size of businesses. The Conductive Textiles market is supposed to illustrate a considerable growth during the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report explains the moves of top market players and brands that range from developments, products launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, trending innovation and business policies.

Segmentation: Global Conductive Textiles Market

By Fabric Type

Cotton

Nylon

Polyester

Wool

By Type

Woven Conductive Textiles

Non-Woven Conductive Textiles

Knitted Conductive Textiles

By Application

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Sports & Fitness

Consumer Electronics

Others

Competitive Analysis:

Global conductive textiles market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of conductive textiles market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

This Conductive Textiles research report uncovers different industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. The market insights obtained through this market research eases the understanding of the market landscape, related issues that may interrupt in the future, and ways to position specific brand brilliantly. Not to mention, in this competitive market place, market research report has a very central role to play by offering important and consequential market insights for the business.

