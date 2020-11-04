4.5 million: Canon announces new ML-100 and ML-105 cameras with impressive ISO levels

Canon’s last launch was the EOS C70 with a super compact body presented in September and now we have more new features. To be precise, we are talking about two: the ML-100 and the ML-105, which reach an ISO level of up to 4.5 million, surpassing the ME20F-SH, which manages to reach an ISO of 4 million.

The format of both follows the same logic as the ME20F-SH, as both are also intended for industrial use. Starting with the specs, we have a 19um 35mm CMOS sensor that can capture images in FullHD with brightness below 0.0005 lux when adjusted to a maximum gain of 75dB, reaching ISO of 4. ,5000000.

The two cameras are quite similar, but you can tell them apart by their video outputs and lens mount, which you can see below, where the ML-100 appears on the left and the ML-105 on the right. In total, we can say that there are four models depending on the configurations chosen with EF or M58 mounting.

Speaking specifically of the ML-100, it uses a CoaXpress terminal for 12-bit RAW videos with the “region of interest” function enabled, where it can increase the frame rate up to 164 frames per second with lower resolution. , which goes to 720p.

The ML-105 comes with a 3G / HD-SDI video terminal with 10-bit 4: 2: 2 TCC output and is also equipped with Canon’s own Digic DV4 processor.

As the ME20F-SH appears to be the direct predecessor to both of these cameras, we can expect prices around $ 20,000, although nothing about that has yet been revealed. Speaking of which, the launch of the ML-100 with M58 assembly is slated for late December 2020, while the other models are not expected to arrive until April 2021.

