US Presidential: Stage victory improves Biden’s chances

Washington (AP) – In the historic electoral battle in the United States, Democratic challenger Joe Biden improved his chances of winning.

According to the AP news agency, Biden prevailed against incumbent Donald Trump in contested Wisconsin, and during the ongoing vote count he was also initially leading in Michigan and Nevada. Republican Trump repeated his unsubstantiated claims that there had been massive voter fraud. State officials called for caution and patience to respect the will of voters.

On election night, Trump declared himself the winner in the White House in the ongoing count and announced that he would take his claim to the United States Supreme Court. “We were on the verge of winning this election,” the president said early Wednesday morning and added: “Frankly, we won this election.” Biden’s campaign team accused Trump of wanting to stop the counting of legally cast votes. It is “scandalous, unprecedented and false”.

During the day, Trump posted several tweets in which he scolded the vote count and made serious allegations. His lead, which still existed Tuesday night, “magically disappeared” in one state after another, he wrote. In the besieged state of Pennsylvania, they are “working hard” to quickly “wipe out” half a million votes, he has written elsewhere. Twitter provided several messages with warnings about “potentially misleading” statements. Biden said, “We don’t rest until every vote has been counted.”

Trump had previously raised the mood against postal voting during the election campaign and raised doubts about its legality – although postal voting is an established form of voting. He warned of massive counterfeiting without any substantiated evidence. There was no evidence of significant electoral fraud.

The count was closely followed in several states in the Midwest and South. While Biden saw a slight lead in Nevada and Michigan, things looked good for Trump in North Carolina. It should be extremely rare in Georgia.

Trump’s election campaign announced he would call for a vote recount in Wisconsin for “irregularities.” In Michigan, she says she filed a lawsuit with a court asking for an immediate end to the count until Republicans have access to the polls.

Trump led the highly competitive industrial state of Pennsylvania, but only half of the 2.5 to 3 million mail-in votes were cast on Wednesday. Analysts assumed the majority of votes still open, mostly via letters, were attributable to Biden.

The governor of the US state of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, has called it a “stress test for democracy.” He will do whatever he can to make sure every vote in his state is counted, the Democratic Party politician in Harrisburg said. Speaking to citizens, Wolf said: “Your vote will make a difference in this election.” He will oppose any attempt to attack the elections in Pennsylvania.

Michigan Secretary of State for Democracy Jocelyn Benson told CNN that “caution” and “patience” were needed to “respect the will of the voters.” You expect more clarity during the day.

Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the country would see the election decision soon. “It is not yet clear who won the presidential race,” Trump’s confidant told reporters. He added that he did not think Trump’s announcement to continue fighting for the court election was a problem.

Trump, 74, overall did much better than expected in the polls. Biden, three, missed the clear election victory Democrats hoped for and had to admit defeat to the Republican President of Florida and Texas. Prior to the election, the statistics portal “FiveThirtyEight” had calculated only about a ten percent chance of Trump winning.

The American president is not elected directly by the citizens, but by the electorate. With the exception of the two states of Nebraska and Maine, all of their votes go to the winner in the respective state. 270 votes are needed to enter the White House. In 2016, Trump won fewer votes nationwide than Hillary Clinton, but won more voters.

The Democrats were predicted to be able to defend their majority in the House of Representatives in the concurrent parliamentary elections, but suffered another severe setback in the battle for the Senate. Republican Senator Susan Collins defended her seat in Maine – though all polls have already seen her at a disadvantage. It increased the Republicans’ chances of maintaining control of the chamber. Previously, several party senators were also able to defend their seats. The Democrats first managed to catch a seat. The Senate confirms candidates for government office or the Supreme Court, among others, which makes it particularly important for a president.

Democratic House of Representatives spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi defended her seat in California with ease. The 80-year-old had already made it known that she wanted to apply for the managerial position again. Along with the Republicans, politician Marjorie Taylor Greene was elected to the chamber, seen as a supporter of the QAnon conspiratorial movement. The central contention of supporters of QAnon is that there should be a conspiracy against Trump even in the deepest layers of the government apparatus.