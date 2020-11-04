Huawei took three years to complete production of Mate 40 line, CEO reveals

Last month, Huawei made the Mate 40 line official, with four variants for the family: the Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro Plus and the special – and limited – Huawei Mate 40 RS Porshe Design.

The devices arrive with advanced hardware features, such as the presence of the Chinese-owned new HiSilicon Kirin 9000 processor, camera sets with up to five sensors, and support for fast charging of 66 W.

With these features – and according to information from Huawei Consumer Electronic Business CEO Richard Yu – Huawei’s new line of smartphones took three years to fully develop. As a result, smartphones have taken the longest time to produce by the Chinese company so far, in addition to being among the “hardest” to develop.

The main reason for this, according to the executive, was precisely the creation of the 5 nanometer HiSilicon 9000 processor, with its own intellectual properties – something that already takes a long time from planning to production.

In addition, the total investment for the production of the new chipset – as well as the duration of its production and research and development – has been slightly above expectations and, also, one of the largest for the company to date. .

Finally, another big factor that has impacted the production time of the devices is the fact that the company can no longer use Google’s original software. Instead, Huawei had to work on the Android Open Source project to further improve its custom interface, EMUI, which is expected to be replaced soon by the HarmonyOS operating system, already under development by the company.