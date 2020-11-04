White House favorite Biden after victory in Wisconsin

Washington (AP) – After Joe Biden’s victory in the state of Wisconsin, as some American media reported, the Democrat is still on track to win the presidency. However, it may take hours or even days before victory is certainly taken away from him.

In states without a presidential election result, the count took place on Wednesday. Even though Biden led in the still missing states before incumbent President Donald Trump, hundreds of thousands of votes were still pending.

In Michigan, where Biden led after garnering about 94% of the vote, officials expect a result by the end of the day. There was still slight uncertainty over the situation in Arizona, where Biden was also in the lead. There had been reports in the morning that there may be more votes pending than initially thought. At first, there was no indication that the whole race was going to turn. The US broadcaster and the AP news agency had previously slammed the state against Biden.

The Nevada Home Secretary responsible for the election said there would be no more numbers until 9 a.m. Thursday (local time, 6 p.m. German time). In Nevada, votes received before November 10, but not more than the postmark mailed on Tuesday Election Day, also count. Based on an assessment of over 85% of the expected votes, Biden was ahead as expected.

If Biden won alongside Arizona, Nevada and Michigan, he would have won the White House battle with 270 voters. With Pennsylvania (20) and Georgia (16), he could expand his lead and count 306 voters. Trump’s team were hoping for a bigger mistake in Arizona and wins in Pennsylvania and Georgia. Then the president would still get the majority.

In Pennsylvania, where more than a million votes were due to be counted that morning, the election official said about half of them were processed. Officials had previously admitted that in the worst-case scenario, it would take days to achieve a result. Broadcaster CNN reported that, based on the current situation, they expected a statement by Thursday morning. The candidates were close here. For Biden, however, it became clear that he could get the necessary 270 voters without the state.

In Georgia, Trump was right up front. According to the state’s interior minister, around 200,000 votes were still pending. These could tip the race as around 120,000 of them were in Atlanta, a Democratic stronghold. Trump led by around 80,000 votes.

In Wisconsin, which was awarded to Biden, according to the preliminary full tally, there were about 20,000 votes or about 0.7 percentage point ahead. Republicans announced they would call for a recount – in previous years only a few hundred votes had changed.

The count takes longer due to the high percentage of postal votes. Certification of these votes is often a lengthy process in the United States, and some signatures must be individually compared to those on the voters list. In all three states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, the Republican Party had halted efforts to open election envelopes ahead of the election on Tuesday.

On election night, Trump declared himself the winner in the White House in the ongoing count and announced that he would take his claim to the United States Supreme Court. “We were on the verge of winning this election,” the president said early Wednesday morning and added: “Frankly, we won this election.” Biden’s campaign team accused Trump of wanting to stop the counting of legally cast votes. It is “scandalous, unprecedented and false”.

During the day, Trump posted several tweets in which he scolded the vote count and made serious allegations. His lead, which still existed Tuesday night, “magically disappeared” in one state after another, he wrote. In the besieged state of Pennsylvania, they are “working hard” to quickly “wipe out” half a million votes, he has written elsewhere. Twitter provided several messages with a warning regarding “potentially misleading” statements. Biden confirmed Wednesday: “We will not rest until every vote is counted.”

Trump had previously raised the mood against postal voting during the election campaign and raised doubts about its legality – although postal voting is an established form of voting. He warned of massive counterfeiting without any substantiated evidence. There was no evidence of significant electoral fraud.

The governor of the US state of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, has called it a “stress test for democracy.” He will do whatever he can to make sure every vote in his state is counted, the Democratic Party politician in Harrisburg said. Speaking to citizens, Wolf said: “Your vote will make a difference in this election.” He will oppose any attempt to attack the elections in Pennsylvania.

Michigan Secretary of State for Democracy Jocelyn Benson told CNN that “caution” and “patience” were needed to “respect the will of the voters.” You expect more clarity during the day.

Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the country would see the election decision soon. “We do not yet know who won the presidential race,” confidant of outgoing Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday. He also said he did not view Trump’s announcement to continue the court election fight as problematic.

Trump, 74, overall did much better than expected in the polls. Biden, three, missed the clear election victory Democrats hoped for and had to admit defeat to the Republican President of Florida and Texas. Prior to the election, the statistics portal “FiveThirtyEight” had calculated only about a ten percent chance of Trump winning.

The American president is not elected directly by the citizens, but by the electorate. With the exception of the two states of Nebraska and Maine, all of their votes go to the winner in the respective state. 270 votes are needed to enter the White House. In 2016, Trump won fewer votes nationwide than Hillary Clinton, but won more voters.